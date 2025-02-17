Keech hits TV screens to highlight rising need for hospice care

Some of the new TV ad for hospices across the country was filmed at Keech Hospice in Bedfordshire

Increasing death rates put hospice’s care in high demand

From today until the end of February 2025, if you switch on your TV, you may see a national advert for hospice care. Look carefully, and you might even recognise where some of the ad was filmed — at Keech Hospice!

Keech was selected as one of two hospices to film the commercial, which highlights the range of specialist care hospices provide and emphasises the importance of support from gifts in wills for their continued work.

The ad is a result of a coalition of over 140 hospices in England, Scotland and Wales, who have joined forces to help spread the message that, as death rates in the UK rise, their services will be needed more than ever.

Hospice care is free at the point of use. But, unlike the NHS, it is not fully state funded. Keech only receives 30% of its funding from the government, having to fundraise for the rest. With the cost of delivering care being £8m a year, gifts in wills are crucial for the survival and growth of Keech, where currently one in five patients is cared for thanks to a gift left in someone’s will.

Liz Searle, CEO of Keech Hospice, says: “Our ageing and increasing population means many more people will be both living and dying with multiple conditions in the coming years. By 2040, around 130,000 more people in the UK will die each year than do now. The need for palliative care in the UK is therefore also projected to increase. Despite this, significant numbers of people already miss out on the palliative and end of life care they need. These are the people who could benefit from the care hospices like ours provide. If we don’t start planning now, many people in Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Milton Keynes will die without the care and support they need.

“This is why we’re joining forces with hospices all over the country and taking to the TV to urge people to consider leaving a gift in their will — to ensure we can continue to be here and support our community in what could be some very challenging years to come.”

Keech Hospice provides free specialist care and support for adults in Luton and Bedfordshire, and for children in Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Milton Keynes, who are living with life-limiting conditions. Care is provided from the hospice sites in Luton and Bedford and also in patients’ own homes, hospitals, schools and wherever support is needed the most. Last year, over 2,000 people and their families were cared for and supported by Keech.

Behind the scenes of the filming of the new Hospice UK TV commercial, filmed at Keech Hospice

To find out how to leave a gift to Keech Hospice in your will visit https://keech.org.uk/support-us/donate-give/leave-a-gift-in-your-will/

Watch the commercial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rx8Rk6ekruo