Keech Hospice and University of Bedfordshire support pioneering research into Eastern European communities' access to palliative care

Keech Hospice and the University of Bedfordshire have partnered to jointly sponsor a PhD research degree focused on understanding the experiences of Eastern European adults accessing (or not accessing) palliative and end-of-life care services in Milton Keynes and Bedfordshire.

The three-year research project, led by PhD student Ashleigh Lois, marks a significant step toward improving health equity and service accessibility in the region’s diverse communities.

The research was born out of a shared concern: Eastern European communities, despite their growing numbers locally, appear to be underrepresented in palliative and hospice care usage. Early observations suggest cultural factors, language barriers, and a lack of awareness may play a role, but little research or published data currently exists to explain the gap.

Ashleigh from Harlington, who began her research in October 2024, has just received approval for her project’s first phase and is now moving into the main body of her work. This next stage involves deep engagement with Eastern European adults living in the region, exploring how cultural, systemic, or informational barriers may influence their healthcare choices.

Ashleigh Lois, PhD researcher

Asheigh said: “I feel incredibly grateful to be supported by Keech Hospice and the University of Bedfordshire in undertaking this important research. As our communities continue to grow and diversify, it’s vital that palliative and end of life care services are inclusive and accessible to all. By listening closely to the voices of Eastern European residents in the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes area, I hope this work can help identify barriers, challenge assumptions, and ultimately contribute to more equitable care at the end of life.”

Professor Gurch Randhawa, Director of the Institute for Health Research at the University of Bedfordshire, who is supervising the research, said: “The University of Bedfordshire is delighted to partner with Keech Hospice, who are committed to developing an evidence-based service. It is vital that we support all under-served communities in accessing palliative care. This PhD presents a pioneering opportunity to give a voice to Eastern Europeans who are under-served in research.”

The collaboration between Keech Hospice and the University of Bedfordshire reflects both organisations’ ongoing commitment to improving access to care for all communities. It builds on past community-focused research, including earlier work on South Asian groups, which was recognised on a national level after winning a Hospice UK Award in 2024

Ashleigh is embedded part-time at Keech’s site, regularly sharing emerging insights to help improve practice and awareness.She previously worked in public health with Luton Borough Council and as a therapeutic care worker with children. Her community insight and prior experience were key factors in her selection for this role, jointly approved by Keech and the University after a competitive process.

Prof Gurch Randhawa, research supervisor, University of Bedfordshire

Elaine Tolliday, Clinical Director and Deputy CEO at Keech Hospice, said: “Our region is home to a growing number of Eastern European residents, and it’s imperative we understand how best to support their health needs, especially at the most vulnerable times of life. Ashleigh’s research will shine a light where little currently exists. It will help us understand, and importantly, act. It's about making sure everyone knows they’re welcome, understood, and supported.”

Tracy Plunkett, Head of Learning, Development and Research, said: “We are excited to have another opportunity to work with the University of Bedfordshire, building on the success of a previous PhD study. An evidence-led approach can have huge impact in the palliative and end of life care sector with hospices well placed to support with this. Learning from Ashleigh’s research will really make a difference to people lives when it matters most.”

Ashleigh’s project is due to be completed by October 2027. It is expected to deliver actionable insights that will inform service design and outreach strategies at both Keech Hospice and wider health services across Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes, and beyond.