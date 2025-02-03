Knitting for a cause: How Chesham Leys Nursing Home empowers residents to make a difference

At Chesham Leys Nursing Home, care goes beyond daily support it’s about fostering a vibrant community where residents are encouraged to embrace their passions, pursue meaningful activities, and continue making a positive impact.

With a person-centred approach at its core, Chesham Leys ensures that every resident feels valued, engaged, and empowered to live life to the fullest.

For resident Margaret, knitting has always been more than just a hobby; it’s a heartfelt way to give back. Her passion for crafting tiny baby hats led her to support the Rothschild Ward Maternity Unit at Stoke Mandeville Hospital, a cause close to her heart. When Margaret expressed her wish to contribute, the team at Chesham Leys rallied around her. Clinical Manager Lynette lent a helping hand by sewing the hats together, while members of the home’s weekly Knit and Natter group joined in to knit squares for blankets.

Margaret’s efforts were supported by The Ducklings Trust, a charity dedicated to enhancing maternity care at Stoke Mandeville and Wycombe hospitals. Knowing that her handmade hats would provide warmth and comfort to premature babies and serve as treasured keepsakes for new mothers brought her immense joy.

CLM- Margaret, Lynette and the midwifery team on Rothschild ward with the baby hats and blankets donated

Kimberley, Midwife in Charge at the maternity unit, shared her appreciation:" Thank you so much, we appreciate everything that is knitted and donated, it is such a special time for the mothers of the babies we deliver, and these donations help to create lasting memories with babies first hat they get to take home with them."

For Margaret, the experience was deeply rewarding:" It was lovely being able to hand deliver the baby hats that I knitted and to see that they make a difference, it gives me a warm feeling inside.”

At Chesham Leys Nursing Home in Chesham, purpose and engagement are at the heart of a fulfilling life. Whether it’s knitting for a cause, discovering a new passion, or simply enjoying time with friends, we are dedicated to helping our residents live life to the fullest.