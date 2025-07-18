Knowing your community: The first step to making a difference by Jeremiah Jiyakede, Att10tive Youth Ambassador

Know your community

When was the last time you had a meaningful conversation with your neighbours? For some, it might have been yesterday. For others, weeks ago. And for many, perhaps never. In places like Luton and London where life moves fast and isolation can quietly settle in—this is a growing challenge. But it’s also an opportunity.

Getting to know your community isn’t just about being sociable. It’s about building bridges, fostering resilience, and creating spaces where people feel seen, heard, and valued. As ‘WellbeingPeople.com’ puts it, “Community engagement provides opportunities for people to learn from each other and give support and encouragement.” It builds character, nurtures empathy, and strengthens the sense of belonging that every person deserves.

What Does It Mean to Know Your Community?

It means understanding the people, places, and stories that shape your local area. It’s about recognising shared values, interests, and challenges—and honouring the history that brought your neighbourhood to where it is today. Whether you're in the heart of Brixton or the streets of Bury Park, knowing your community is the foundation for meaningful change.

Why Getting Involved Matters

1. Personal Empowerment

Loneliness is a silent epidemic in both Luton and London. Community involvement helps combat isolation by creating bonds that uplift and empower. It gives people a sense of purpose, belonging, and the confidence to set and achieve shared goals.

2. Collective Growth

Communities thrive when trust and collaboration are at their core. Sharing experiences and knowledge fosters innovation, inclusion, and a culture of mutual respect—especially vital in diverse urban settings.

3. Role Models and Ripple Effects

Positive role models are essential, particularly for young people navigating complex social landscapes. When adults lead with integrity and youth step up with courage, the ripple effect transforms entire communities.

Att10tive: Bridging Generations, Building Futures

Att10tive Social Enterprise has been at the forefront of community transformation in Luton and beyond. Through inclusive projects and creative initiatives, we’re proving that when generations collaborate, communities flourish.

Youth Ambassador Week equips young people with leadership, public speaking, and photography skills—preparing them to be confident changemakers.

Creative Sector Workshops offer hands-on learning that connects youth with professionals, while inviting older generations to share wisdom and engage with fresh perspectives.

The JPS (Joint Protective Services) Panel brings together diverse voices across age and background, giving residents a real say in shaping safer, more accountable communities.

Att10tive doesn’t just run projects and events, we cultivate empathy, ensuring people are involved in co-designing and lifelong learning. Perhaps we are a blueprint for how grassroots action can lead to systemic change.

Simple Ways to Get Involved

Attend local events, festivals, and community markets

Volunteer at schools, libraries, food banks, or shelters

Join neighbourhood forums or youth mentoring schemes

Support local businesses and creative initiatives

Start conversations—because every connection counts

My Final Thought

There’s a saying: “United we stand, divided we fall.” In cities as vibrant and complex as Luton and London, unity begins with understanding. Change doesn’t require grand gestures—it starts with a hello, a shared story, a willingness to listen. We all have a role to play. And it begins with getting to know your community.

Jeremiah is a Youth Ambassador with Att10tive Social Enterprise which is supported by the National Lottery Community Fund.

For more information visit Att10tive.com or see our YouTube channel