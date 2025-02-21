Labour group challenges independent decision to cut recycling centre services

Cllr Matt Brennan, Labour Group Leader (pictured right)

The Central Bedfordshire Labour Group will oppose the Independent administration’s plans to reduce Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC) opening days and introduce a restrictive booking system.

The proposal would see HWRCs reduced from seven to five days a week, leaving many residents without adequate access to waste disposal services. Labour councillors warn that this move will increase fly-tipping, create more administrative burdens, and ultimately cost the council more than it saves.

Labour’s Amendment: Protecting Recycling Services Without Increasing Taxes

The Labour Group has now proposed an amendment to reverse these cuts while maintaining a fully balanced budget. Labour’s plan would:

Restore full seven-day access to HWRCs using just £158,000 from the Council’s £9.6M contingency fund.

Generate £84,000 by cutting 10% of basic councillor allowances to pay the remainder of the costs.

Cllr Matthew Brennan, Labour Group Leader, said:“This is a reckless cut that will do more harm than good. When councils reduce access to recycling centres, fly-tipping increases, leading to higher costs and environmental damage.

The Independent administration has chosen to put short-term savings ahead of long-term sustainability, and residents will pay the price.

“Labour’s amendment provides a practical solution. We will keep our HWRCs open, prevent unnecessary bureaucracy with a booking system, and at the same time tackle the bloated councillor allowances which this year have been untouched while imposing damaging cuts to services.”

Fly-Tipping: A Growing Problem

Labour councillors argue that reducing HWRC access will lead to an increase in illegal dumping, putting additional strain on local clean-up teams. The group is demanding answers from the Independent administration:

How will they prevent fly-tipping from increasing as a result of reduced HWRC access?

Why was a booking system chosen, adding more costs rather than creating real efficiencies?

What evidence do they have that these cuts will genuinely save money rather than shift costs elsewhere?

In a report by an independent group of people tasked with making recommendations on the level of councillor allowances called the Independent Remuneration Panel (IRP), it was noticed that Central Bedfordshire councillors have the third highest allowances out of sixteen comparator councils. Luton councillor allowances being the lowest compared.

Labour’s Position:

Vote to restore full access to HWRCs

Ensure recycling services remain accessible to all residents

Increase fly-tipping enforcement rather than cutting essential waste services