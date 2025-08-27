Life skills every teen should know and why they matter in every career

Article By Umaynah Abrar, Att10tive Youth Ambassador. In school, we learn algebra, history, and science, but what about the skills that help us thrive in real life and succeed in the workplace? From managing emotions to leading a team, these life skills aren’t just useful — they’re transferable. That means they apply across job sectors: whether you're in healthcare, hospitality, law, logistics, or launching your own business.

Transferable Skills That Shape Futures

Builds understanding and teamwork across cultures — important in public service, social work, and customer-facing roles. Teamwork & Adaptability. Prepares you to engage with colleagues and customers, to engage in social and community issues — vital in teaching, journalism, local government, businesses and the third sector.

These skills aren’t just “nice to have” — they’re career essentials. I’ve learned from my company that employers look for people who can adapt, communicate, and lead with empathy.

developing your skills and knowledge

What Formal Education Often Misses

Activities like planning events, solving community challenges, and working in teams build practical skills — but they’re often left to extracurriculars. Creative Expression & Youth Voice. Teens need structured spaces to share their stories, ideas, and talents — through poetry, photography, media, and public speaking.

How Att10tive Social Enterprise Bridges the Gap

My company Att10tive, delivers non-formal education that equips young people with the skills they need to succeed in life and work. The mission of my company is to build community cohesion, foster respect, and empower youth through experiential learning using the ethos of engage, educate and empower. .

Life skills

Att10tive Programmes That Build Transferable Skills

All schools should offer opportunities to enable young people to be the best version of themselves. This can include;

Covering self-esteem, mentoring, anti-bullying, emotional intelligence, leadership, and teamwork — all relevant across every employment sector. Youth Ambassador Programme & Development Week. Teens gain hands-on experience in public speaking, radio hosting, CV building, project planning, and photography — preparing them for careers in media, communications, and leadership. In he public and private sectors

Teens gain hands-on experience in public speaking, radio hosting, CV building, project planning, and photography — preparing them for careers in media, communications, and leadership. In he public and private sectors Community Cohesion & Safe Spaces. Through forums, scrutiny panels, and creative projects, young people develop civic awareness and collaborative skills.

Recognition & Support

In December 2024, Att10tive received a major grant from the National Lottery Community Fund to continue their work for three more years. Bedfordshire Police praised the Youth Ambassadors for their role in scrutiny panels — showing how these skills are already shaping real-world systems.

Final Word

So a final word from me. Young people today need more than academic knowledge — they need transferable life skills that prepare them for any career path. Att10tive Social Enterprise is leading the way by nurturing these skills through creativity, community engagement, and mentorship. Their approach proves that education beyond textbooks can transform lives and the future.

Umaynah is a Youth Ambassador with Att10tive

Learn more at www.att10tive.com, like us and follow us on YouTube and Instagram.