Linmere wins Residential Site of the Year in recognition of work to promote sustainable transport

Linmere recognised for commitment to promoting sustainable transport. Six other schools and businesses recognised across the country as part of awards Summit in London addressed by Simon Lightwood MP, Minister responsible for Active Travel.

Organisations from across the country were recognised at the Modeshift National STARS Summit on Thursday 27th March. Modeshift supports, inspires, and champions individuals and organisations that are working to deliver interventions and strategies to improve everyday journeys.

Taking place at the Royal Society in London, the Summit is Modeshift’s flagship annual event and brings together industry leaders, policymakers, and campaigners to share best practice and innovative solutions for increasing active and sustainable travel in education, business, and community settings.

As part of the day, sustainable travel excellence was recognised through the National STARS Travel Awards. These awards highlight those making a significant impact in promoting sustainable transport choices.

Linmere won Residential Site of the Year in recognition of their work to promote sustainable transport and active travel. The Linmere development is an urban extension, comprising up to 5,150 dwellings, retail units, offices, and industrial use. The site also includes a school, a hotel, and community and leisure facilities. The Travel Plan aims to create a sustainable, community driven environment for residents which promotes a range of lifestyle and travel choices and reduces reliance on private car use. Key objectives include reducing the level of vehicle ownership, reducing the number of single occupancy vehicle trips to and from the site, and increasing awareness and use of sustainable modes of transport.

The categories this year covered Business, Healthcare, and Residential sites, alongside Primary, Secondary, and SEND schools and Early Years Establishments.

The full list of winning organisations can be found below.

The summit was addressed by Simon Lightwood MP, Minister for Local Transport, who said, posting on X:

‘’Brilliant to celebrate the work of so many outstanding individuals & organisations in promoting cycling, walking & wheeling at the National STARS Summit

‘’We’re investing nearly £300m to build up to 300 miles of new cycle lanes and footways & deliver our #PlanforChange’’

Nick Butler, Chief Operating Officer at Modeshift said: “The Modeshift STARS National Travel Awards shine a spotlight on the fantastic achievements of schools, businesses and organisations across the country who are promoting active travel on a daily basis.

‘’Linmere should be proud of their success in being recognised as Residential Site of the Year, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with them to deliver better transport options for more people.

You can read more about the work of modeshift by visiting https://modeshift.org.uk/