Little Bramingham Farm celebrates Tea Room’s first birthday

Happy 1st birthday to you, happy birthday dear Susie’s, happy birthday to you...

On the 18th June at Little Bramingham Farm, the Luton-based residential care home run by the charity, Friends of the Elderly, invited residents, their families and the community to celebrate the first birthday of the care home’s beautiful ‘Susie’s Tea Room’.

When the Tea Room reopened in 2023, it was renamed ‘Susie’s Tea Room’ in memory and honour of the care home’s late Chef Manager, Sue Farkas, who sadly passed away in 2022 after a dedicated career, working at Little Bramingham Farm for nearly 20 years.

Talking about Susie’s Tea Room’s first birthday, Emma Lawrance, the Registered Manager at Little Bramingham Farm care home said: “Susie’s Tea Room has had a busy year, and it’s been wonderful celebrating its first birthday. Nicki Rowley, who runs Susie’s, is a great baker and also the Owner and Manager of ‘Afternoon Teas 2 You’, so we all had a lovely time sampling some delicious birthday cakes and treats.”

Little Bramingham Farm care home resident Betty Taylor

To make the first birthday extra special, Susie’s was decorated with a spectacular array of balloons and banners and guests relaxed in both inside the cosy tea room and in the delightful garden seating area.

“To add a bit of summer festival fun, we also had Ian, from Revellers Steel Band playing, which got everyone in the summertime spirit,” added Karen Charity, the care home’s Activity Coordinator.

“’Susie’s Tea Room’ serves a selection of delicious cakes and pastries, together with hot and cold drinks,” Emma continued. “It is open every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and everyone in our local community is very welcome to pop in, grab a bite, have a relaxing drink and enjoy the great, peaceful setting.”

On Tuesday 25th June from 10 a.m., Susie’s Tea Room will be the venue for Little Bramingham Farm’s ‘Morning Tea on the Lawn’ event, celebrating this year’s Care Home Open Week.

Susie's Tea Room exterior

“Care Home Open Week is a great way for us to open our doors and tangibly demonstrate what a caring and devoted team we are at Little Bramingham Farm,” continued Emma. “I will be on hand to give tours of the care home to visitors, potential residents and respite guests. The tours will cover all our outstanding facilities including our spacious, airy and comfortable communal areas – and, of course, our tranquil gardens. Visitors to ‘Morning Tea on the Lawn’ will also be treated to performances by one of our regular entertainers, Aimi P.