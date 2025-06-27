LLA achieves highest rating in CAA annual Passenger Accessibility Report

LLA received a ‘Very Good’ rating in the CAA’s 2024/25 Accessibility Report

London Luton Airport (LLA) has received the highest rating of ‘Very Good’ from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for its service to passengers with reduced mobility and those who require assisted travel.

LLA’s 'Very Good' rating was confirmed as the CAA published its annual Airport Accessibility report, assessing assisted travel service performance at 28 UK airports between April 2024 and March 2025.

The CAA report stated: “We have been impressed by the attention their management has given to seeking to involve disabled individuals and disability organisations in shaping not only the current service, but also in ensuring the airport places accessibility at the forefront of its plans in the coming years.”

Waiting time metrics saw LLA excel with 99% of pre-notified arriving passengers receiving assistance within 20 minutes. Over 800 passengers completed a passenger survey to determine an overall quality of service score of 4.4 out of 5 at LLA.

Alberto Martin, Chief Executive at London Luton Airport, said: “London Luton Airport is committed to delivering a simple and friendly passenger experience that is safe, accessible and inclusive for all, so we are delighted to receive the highest possible CAA rating for our performance in the hugely important area of assisted travel. The CAA’s rating is testament to the professionalism and commitment of our staff, as LLA continues to see year-on-year rises in the number of passengers with assisted travel needs. We will continue to work with the London Luton Airport Accessibility Forum (LLAAF), and our growing network of disability group stakeholders, to identify opportunities to deliver an enhanced passenger experience for those travelling with additional assistance requirements.”

In 2024, 5.5 million passengers requested assistance at UK airports, approximately 1.9 percent of total passengers. This has increased from 0.94 percent in 2010, 1.35 percent in 2019 and 1.69 percent in 2023 when 4.6 million passengers requested assistance.

Andrew Wright, Chairman of the London Luton Airport Accessibility Forum, commented: “As Chair of London Luton Airport’s Accessibility Forum, I am delighted to see the ‘Very Good’ rating awarded to LLA by the CAA. The CAA’s assessment is welcome news and highlights LLA’s strong assisted travel performance in vitally important areas such as waiting times, the quality of service provided and engagement with disability stakeholders, underlining the hard work, commitment and support of all those involved in providing a consistently wonderful experience to the airport's assisted travel passengers.”

The CAA rating comes just weeks before LLA is set to unveil a brand-new Assisted Travel Lounge, a newly refurbished, dedicated space for up to 50 passengers with special assistance needs. The lounge will feature a sensory space, adult changing areas, flight information screens, charging points, adjustable lighting, and a range of seating options.

In 2024, LLA was named Team of the Year award (large company) at the UK Customer Experience™ Awards. LLA was also presented with the gold award in the category of Best Customer Experience for Vulnerable Customers, in recognition of its services for passengers requiring assisted travel.

Last year, LLA was also recognised for its commitment to continuous improvement to customer experience, achieving level 3 of Airports Council International’s (ACI) Customer Experience Accreditation programme. The airport also recorded its highest annual Airport Service Quality (ASQ) score, with 4 out of 5 passengers rating their experience as very good/ excellent.