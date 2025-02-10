LLA celebrates real roaming this Galentine's Day

LLA dotes on digital detoxers this Galentine's Day.

As part of its 2025 travel trend predictions, London Luton Airport (LLA) is highlighting the rise of ‘Real Roaming’, a trend that sees holidaymakers swap scrolling for socialising in the hope of making meaningful connections.

Research commissioned by LLA suggests that two-thirds (66%) of women are embracing a digital detox on their travels this year, falling back in love with the joy of authentic, screen-free cultural immersion.

Spending an average of 2.7 fewer hours on their devices daily, 58% of female travellers also stated they are excited to organically discover local dining spots, signalling a shift towards ‘living in the moment’.

Clare Armstrong, Head of Guest Experience at London Luton Airport, commented:“As a leading UK airport for a growing number of destinations, it’s exciting to see a shift towards ‘Real Roaming’ this Galentine’s Day. Our research suggests that over half of our passengers are looking to immerse themselves in local traditions and embrace the joy of being present on their holidays.

"It’s clear that travellers are prioritising meaningful, screen-free experiences and Galentine’s Day offers the perfect opportunity for female passengers to disconnect in order to reconnect. As always, our teams across the airport are committed to providing a simple, friendly passenger experience to ensure every ‘gals' trip’ gets off to a flying start.”

To help plan the perfect girls' trip, London Luton Airport has pulled together the top five destination suggestions for reconnecting this Galentine’s Day:

Paris - Wander the cobbled streets of Montmartre before ending the day with a dazzling cabaret at the iconic Moulin Rouge (Flights from £53) Salzburg - Indulge in local delicacies at Café Tomaselli, explore the magnificent Hohensalzburg Fortress and enjoy a classical concert at the Mozarteum (Flights from £104) Lisbon - Browse an array of quirky boutique stores in Chiado, followed by an unforgettable night of dancing to classic Fado music in Bairro Alto (Flights from £100) Marrakech - Take a day trip to the Agafay Desert for a camel ride across the stunning dunes, before enjoying an unforgettable evening of performances by dancers, musicians, and fire-eaters under the stars (Flights from £222) Barcelona - Immerse yourself in a traditional flamenco class accompanied by wine-tasting and samba in the iconic district of El Born (Flights from £49)