LLA partners with Avion and Wizz Air for one-of-a-kind pilot captain experience
Following a summer of exploring career paths across LLA, 11-year-old schoolboy Seth Drinkell was invited to ‘fly’ a simulator at the Avion training centre based at the airport. The simulator replicates the in-flight experience of a 66-tonne Airbus A320, offering training pilots the opportunity to recreate various scenarios.
After a training session on basic aircraft controls and an exclusive Q&A session with Wizz Air pilot, Michelle, it was time for Seth to buckle up, complete runway checks and ‘take to the skies’ to pilot a simulated flight from Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport to Amsterdam Schiphol Airport.
Speaking about his experience, Seth said: “It’s just a feeling when you lift off the ground and start ascending, it’s so exciting! I’ve done flight simulators at home, but now I’ve been in the Avion simulator, I can’t wait to fly even more planes and become a pilot.”
Wizz Air pilot, Michelle, commented: “After seeing Seth explore London Luton Airport, I knew he’d make a great captain. Showing Seth the ropes for his first full motion flight simulation at Avion was an unforgettable experience for us both! Hope to see him on board soon!”
Nik Jones, HR Director at London Luton Airport, said:“It’s great to see Seth return to London Luton Airport and continue exploring career paths. We look forward to extending even more opportunities through careers and skills development workshops to local children in the hopes of inspiring future aviation leaders.”
Last year, volunteers from LLA hosted career and skills development workshops for more than 200 local Year 8 and Year 9 students. The workshops, developed in partnership with not-for-profit social enterprise, Skills Builder, saw staff from the airport’s Operations, Security, Sustainability, Health & Safety and Guest Experience teams deliver the 'Essential Skills in Aviation’ workshops to provide students with career insights and advice to help prepare for the workplace, as well as opportunities to develop essential, transferable workplace skills.
LLA also joined forces with The Forest of Marston Vale Trust last year to roll out a hugely well received environmental education programme for local primary school children, providing opportunities to visit the community forest and develop their understanding of nature and biodiversity.