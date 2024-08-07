LLA shortlisted for UK Customer Service Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

London Luton Airport (LLA) has reached the final of the 2024 UK Customer Experience Awards (CXA), with two nominations.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s CXA shortlist sees LLA’s Guest Experience team nominated for Customer Experience Team of the Year (Large Company – up to 5,000 customers).

The team’s commitment to delivering the best possible airport experience for passengers requiring special assistance has also been recognised with a nomination for Best Customer Experience for Vulnerable Customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the past 12 months, LLA has achieved level 2 of Airports Council International (ACI) Customer Experience Accreditation programme for its commitment to continuous customer experience improvement. It has also recorded its highest annual ASQ (Airport Service Quality) score, with 4.06 out of 5 passengers rating their experience at the airport as very good or excellent.

Two members of the London Luton Airport Guest Experience Team.

These key milestones followed the launch of The LLA Way, a transformative, airport-wide customer service initiative designed to ensure a best-in-class, end-to-end guest experience for passengers travelling through the airport. The LLA Way has so far been rolled out to over 2,000 airport staff including those working for third party partners.

In July 2024, LLA was crowned European Airport of the year (10-25 million passengers) at the prestigious ACI EUROPE Best Airport Awards. The Awards recognise excellence and outstanding achievement from across ACI EUROPE’s membership of airport operators.

Clare Armstrong, Head of Guest Experience at London Luton Airport, commented: “Across London Luton Airport, you will find examples of the many ways in which The LLA Way is continually evolving and enhancing our customer service approach and along with our bespoke disability awareness training programme, is playing a hugely important role in shaping and driving a consistent, collaborative and caring end-to-end guest experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To be named as a double finalist for these prestigious awards is wonderful recognition for the hard work and commitment of our team and colleagues across the airport who have embraced The LLA Way to such positive effect.”

The UK Customer Experience Awards recognise and celebrate innovative and market leading customer service strategy and performance.

This year’s shortlist includes leading organisations from the energy, finance, healthcare, telecoms and travel sectors.