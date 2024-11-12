Local children join Thorn Springs care home in honour of Remembrance Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents at Thorn Springs care home joined forces with Thomas Whitehead CE Academy and Houghton Regis Children’s Centre in honour of Remembrance Day.

Children from the school designed their own poppies to be displayed on Thorn Springs’ coffee bar, whilst the children’s centre joined residents in planting poppy seeds for the care home’s garden.

Residents and staff also designed a memorial window in the lounge for passers-by to enjoy, where a service was delivered by The Royal British Legion. 92-year-old Mary Woods said,

‘The displays are very well done. They remind us of those who gave their lives and how important it is to remember them.’

Children from Thomas Whitehead CE Academy Designed Poppies

Tracy Davidson, the Care Manager at Thorn Springs, added, ‘We’re all very proud to have made Remembrance Day so special, thanks to the support of The Royal British Legion and the local children. It really meant a lot to the residents to come together as a community.’