Local children’s holiday club provides Olympics-inspired summer programme

Fun Fest Luton and Dunstable provides Ofsted registered children’s holiday clubs during half terms, Easter and Summer, and with the Olympic games inspiring everyone, Fun Fest’s summer activities have taken on a special twist!

As an Olympic year, the local holiday club was keen to get in on the action and launched their Olympics-inspired summer programme. Incorporating a number of popular Olympic sports such as gymnastics, hurdles, basketball, football, tennis and hockey, Fun Fest’s programme is both educational and fun, allowing local children to really feel part of the occasion!

Unique in their approach, Fun Fest give children the freedom to choose the activities they want to take part in during their holidays and the Olympics-inspired theme has been well received, with the children keen to get stuck into a summer of sport with daily challenges and Olympian rewards!

As well as sporting activities, the children have also enjoyed getting creative with various arts and crafts challenges, including the creation of flags from around the world.

The children enjoying the Olympics-inspired programme

Commenting on the success of the activities, owner of Fun Fest Luton and Dunstable Daljit Kaur said: “The children have thoroughly enjoyed the Olympics-inspired programme, putting together an opening and closing ceremony and also participated in the passing of the torch from club to club.

It was great to have themed craft activities such as Around the World, Crafty Creations and Insane Inventions, where children have enjoyed making flags from around the world and designing their own Crazy Golf courses. The staff have enjoyed engaging in the range of sports activities in line with the Paris Olympics 2024, it’s been a great summer of many children have won award, certificates and medals”.

Fun Fest offers children aged 3-12 a choice about how they spend their time out of school. With a menu of different activities for kids to choose from every morning and afternoon, each child can design their own individual programme based on their interests for their holiday camp.

To find out more about Fun Fest Luton and Dunstable visit: fun-fest.co.uk/lutview/ or /fun-fest.co.uk/dunstable or call 01582 369 000