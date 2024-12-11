Local club spreads xmas cheer to the Keech cottage children's ward and the L&D Hospital children's ward

Wrap a gift for xmas.

Harlington Juniors Fc Chairman Karlos Williams wanted to give something back, so he came up with the wrap a gift for Christmas. His clubs chosen charities this year are the children’s care at Keech Cottage and the children’s ward at Luton & Dunstable Hospital.

Harlington Juniors fc themselves is a grassroots football which are charity registered.

Karlos spoke to Mary Lewis at Tesco superstore in Flitwick about them donating some selections boxes, which Mary truly obliged donating 50 selection boxes to share between both charities. Karlos advertised his idea on the local village groups in Harlington and surrounding areas via Facebook. At first the response was a little slow. But with the advertised delivery date. His door kept knocking with generous people donating some wonderful gifts. Harlington have 7 teams ranging from u10’s all the way through to adult football. All the teams helped by donating gifts for these great charities.

Cub chairman Karlos and his wife Liza, with Kate and Katie Fromm Keech cottage fundraising department.

Karlos wishes to provide joy to the ailing youngsters this Christmas. Keech Cottage also provides palliative care for these youngsters in their own homes. On Wednesday, December 11th, at 10:30 a.m. Karlos arrived at Keech Cottage and was greeted by Kate and Katie, both members of the fundraising team. Karlos stated that he was anxious about his experience, but they made him feel at ease right away and were thankful of his and his clubs’ efforts. They told him that his and his club's efforts will undoubtedly make a lot of children smile this Christmas.

Karlos will do it all again on Friday, December 13th, when he delivers another batch of gifts and selection boxes to the Luton and Dunstable Hospital's Children's Wards. He feels really privileged to have accomplished this. He simply came up with this concept a few weeks ago. He is overwhelmed by the love and support he has received from his club members and residents. His favourite phrase is "Keep smiling." To which he hasn’t stopped. He is so grateful for everyone coming together and showing support.