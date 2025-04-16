Local dads bring handcrafted candles and room sprays to Dunstable's Middle Row Market
A new stall on Dunstable’s Middle Row Market came to my recent attention.
In a world of mass-produced goods, there is a growing appreciation for unique, handcrafted products, made with that personal touch.
Enter Adcandleco, a growing company with a heart warming story and a commitment to providing exceptional quality at prices that will not break the bank.
What sets Adcandleco apart from the others? It is built on the dedication and passions of two Dads, Vincent and Thomas, who put their all into their products.
The story of Adcandleco is one of simple beginnings. Vincent and Thomas, like many parents, sought high quality, home made products without an inflated price tag. Frustrated by the lack of variety, they decided to take the matter into their own hands. With a shared vision and a passion for craftsmanship, Adcandleco was born.
This business offers unique take on candles and room sprays.
”We wanted to create products that people could truly enjoy. Something that felt special, not just another item off the conveyor belt.”
Thomas echoes this sentiment, “As Dads, we understand the importance of value. We wanted to offer products which are both beautiful and affordable so everyone could experience a little bit of luxury without compromise.”
Middle Row Markets are back again on the second and third Saturdays of the month up to and including December. Don’t forget Food Heroes on the third Thursdays of each month (Ashton Square) up to and including September.