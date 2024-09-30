Local MP brews up support for Macmillan at Dunstable Coffee Morning

Dunstable fundraisers put the kettle on and brewed up plenty of support for Macmillan as part of the charity’s biggest annual fundraiser.

Local MP Alex Mayer dropped by “Macmillan Coffee Mornings” across Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard constituency to enjoy a cuppa and tuck into a slice of cake while raising much-needed cash to support people living with cancer throughout diagnosis, treatment and beyond. Ms Mayer stopped by coffee mornings at Specsavers Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard Bowls Club, chatting with and thanking volunteers giving people their coffee fix for a good cause. Macmillan is almost entirely funded by donations. Every two minutes someone in the UK is diagnosed with cancer. There are over 2.5 million people living with cancer in the UK and this is set to grow to almost 4 million by 2030. Alex Mayer MP said: “A warm cuppa and some sweet treats, and all for such a worthy cause. And the excellent company is the icing on the cake! My thanks to Leighton Buzzard Bowls Club and Specsavers Dunstable for organising such fantastic coffee mornings. “Sadly 1 in 2 of us will get cancer, and we know it impacts on every part of your life, and affects family and friends as well, not just the person with the disease. "Macmillan provides financial, physical and emotional support for people living with cancer, so that’s why we want to raise money so that everybody gets the help they really need.” Macmillan Coffee Morning is the charity’s biggest annual fundraiser and in 2023 coffee mornings raised £18,041,302 - enough to fund 288 Macmillan nurses for a year. This year’s official event took place on Friday 27 September, with other events also scheduled through the weekend.