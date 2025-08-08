Local MP demands action on workplace heat after fifth warmest July on record

“The climate is changing – and so must our laws,” that’s the message from MP Alex Mayer, calling for a legal maximum workplace temperature.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With temperatures set to soar again next week Ms Mayer renewed her call for a legal maximum workplace temperature of 30°C as new Met Office statistics showed the country had its fifth warmest July on record. Ms Mayer warned that current outdated laws risk leaving workers at risk.

Currently employers must to act when temperatures plunge below 16°C, but there is no legal upper limit despite rising temperatures caused by climate change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Met Office, July saw the sixth consecutive month of above-average temperatures across the country and the fifth consecutive month within the top ten warmest since the Met Office started collecting data in 1884.

Alex Mayer MP

According to the Health and Safety Executive, excessive heat can lead to dehydration, fatigue, dizziness, and in severe cases, loss of consciousness. Research by the TUC shows that productivity can drop by up to 25% when indoor temperatures exceed 30°C.

Several other European countries, including Spain and Germany, already enforce maximum workplace temperatures.

After Ms Mayer contacted ministers in June, it was confirmed to the MP that the Health and Safety Executive launched a review of its workplace heat guidance, and that a public consultation would follow. Ms Mayer welcomed the moves as “a step in the right direction,” but speaking in the Commons in July called for a timeline for the review to be set out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the meantime, she is urging employers to act responsibly during heatwaves, with adjustments including improved ventilation, shaded areas, flexible hours, and relaxed dress codes.

Ms Mayer said: “This isn’t about downing tools when the sun comes out, it’s about common-sense protections. Other countries have acted and the UK risks being left behind. When workplaces overheat the cost of inaction can be measured in a loss of productivity, more sick days and accidents.”