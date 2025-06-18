Local MP: Keep staff safe in scorching heat

Alex Mayer MP

With temperatures in Leighton Buzzard, Dunstable, Houghton Regis and nearby villages set to climb as high as 31C, local MP Alex Mayer is urging employers to protect workers from the heat.

With a health alert now in force until Sunday evening, Ms Mayer warned that extreme heat can pose serious risks - from dehydration and fainting to heatstroke and even death.

Outdoor workers are particularly vulnerable, being three times more likely to develop skin cancer.

The MP is backing calls for a legal maximum workplace temperature of 30C, pointing out that while there’s a minimum temperature limit - meaning workers have a right to go home when temperatures plunge below 16C - there’s no law protecting workers from excessive heat.

She also warned that as the climate crisis drives more extreme heatwaves, with a new Met Office study warning the country faces a future of scorching summer days and temperatures exceeding 45C, steps most be taken now to protect people at work.

Alex Mayer MP said: “While many of us enjoy the sunshine, working in blistering heat without proper protection can be dangerous. I urge employers to keep indoor spaces cool, let staff work from home where possible, and make sure outdoor workers have water and sunscreen. As the climate crisis makes extreme weather more frequent, we need to take a collective temperature check - and take action to protect workers.”

Ms Mayer said she would follow up with ministers on long-promised reforms to modernise health and safety laws, including limits on safe working temperatures.

The alert came into force today (Wednesday 18 June) and lasts until 6pm on Sunday. Many areas will see temperatures range between 25C and 30C, with some areas potentially reaching up to 31C, for example in Leighton Buzzard.