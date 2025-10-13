Local MP Sarah Owen celebrates community spirit at annual Pumpkin Competition

Luton North MP presents prize at Little Peoples Nursery despite challenging growing conditions.

On Friday 3rd October, Val Bell, Richard and Angela Scarlett-Marshall from AMGIVINGBACK as well as Sally Goodwin, Tanya and Sue from Little Peoples Nursery, Birdsfoot Lane, Luton, were ecstatic that Luton North MP Sarah Owen took time out of her busy parliamentary schedule to attend, judge, and present the winning prize for the annual largest and best-formed Pumpkin competition.

The event, organised each year by AMGIVINGBACK, brings together several local schools and nurseries in a friendly contest that celebrates both gardening skills and community involvement. This year, five local schools and nurseries participated, showcasing their dedication and creativity in nurturing their pumpkin plants.

However, the competition faced an unusual challenge in 2025 as an extreme heatwave swept across the region. The soaring temperatures created difficult growing conditions, and unfortunately, most of the pumpkins did not survive the relentless heat. Despite this setback, Little Peoples Nursery managed to grow several pumpkins, with their largest reaching an impressive 25cm—ultimately securing them the winning spot in the competition. Spirits remained high as participants gathered at Little Peoples Nursery to share their stories and celebrate their efforts.

Headmistress Sally expressed her delight at the turnout and the continued enthusiasm for the competition. “We are absolutely thrilled that Sarah Owen could join us today. Her support means so much to the children, staff, and families involved. It’s a wonderful reminder of the importance of community and resilience, especially in the face of challenges,” said Sally.

MP Sarah Owen, who judged the remaining pumpkin entries and presented the prize to the winner, praised the determination of all participants. “It’s inspiring to see how everyone pulled together and made the best of a difficult situation. Events like this highlight the fantastic spirit of our Luton North community.”

Despite the weather, the annual pumpkin competition continues to be a highlight for local children, fostering not only gardening skills but also a sense of teamwork and perseverance. Organisers hope for kinder weather next year, but for now, the event stands as a testament to the power of community and the joy of coming together.