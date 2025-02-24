Local MP welcomes extra dentist appointments

Alex Mayer MP

Local people will benefit from thousands more emergency NHS dental appointments.

There will be 6,041 more appointments across the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes area.

Local MP Alex Mayer welcomed the Labour Government’s announcement, describing the new appointments as "desperately needed".

Nearly 500 patients have been diagnosed with tooth decay in Bedfordshire hospitals over the past three years, while decay is the biggest cause of hospital admissions for children in England.

Local MP Alex Mayer said:

“Everyone is aware of the immense challenges facing NHS dentistry. In recent years, securing an NHS dental appointment has become nearly impossible, and it is shocking that tooth decay is the leading cause of hospital admissions for children aged five to nine.

“While rebuilding the system won’t happen overnight, I am encouraged that the Government is taking this desperately needed first step.”

The extra appointments will be available from April and have been targeted at "dental deserts" – areas where patients particularly struggle to access NHS dentists.