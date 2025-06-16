Local MP welcomes spotlight on local history in new national project

Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard constituency landmarks have been featured in a new national project celebrating local history and heritage.

The Central Bedfordshire Local Heritage Hub brings together archive photos, maps, videos and stories to showcase the history of the region’s towns and villages.

Featured on the online webpage include the Roman Catholic Church of St Mary’s in Dunstable as well as Leighton Buzzard’s beloved Market Cross and Oakwell Park in Houghton Regis.

Other highlights include the Five Knolls Barrow Cemetery, Chalgrave Church and All Saints in Leighton Buzzard.

Local MP Alex Mayer said: “Bedfordshire has a rich history, from ancient burial sites to historic churches, and it’s good to see that being recognised nationally.

“I’m particularly pleased to see so many much-loved sites in Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard constituency included on this new online hub too. That will make much easier for people to learn more about the stories behind familiar local places."

The project includes nearly 400 places across England and is free to explore online on Historic England’s website at https://historicengland.org.uk/local/locations/central-bedfordshire/#period-medieval.

