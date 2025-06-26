Local mum and coach chosen to speak at National Empowerment Festival

Houghton Regis-based mum and self-development coach, Lolly Williams-Gibbs, has been selected to speak at Womanifest 2025.

She will take to the Wellbeing tent to deliver her transformational workshop, Design Your Life: Reconnect, Realign, and Create a Life You Love, at the UK’s leading female empowerment festival this July.

Lolly is the founder of Free Your Future Coaching, helping mums reclaim their identity, rebuild their confidence, and design a life that feels fulfilling, balanced, and true to them. Drawing from her own journey as a neurodiverse parent carer living with fibromyalgia and chronic fatigue, she blends her previous teaching career and lived experience with coaching expertise to support mums in redefining success and breaking free from limiting beliefs.

“Being part of Womanifest is more than just a speaking gig, it’s a moment of full-circle magic for me. I’ve followed the event for years, inspired by the way it brings together women from all walks of life in such an honest, empowering space. To now be stepping up as a speaker, sharing tools that helped me turn my own breakdown into a breakthrough, feels surreal and deeply meaningful.”

Lolly Williams-Gibbs, Founder of Free Your Future

Lolly’s work centres around intentional living and passing down emotional resilience and life skills to the next generation. She believes when mums live by design, not default, they model a powerful legacy for their children.

Womanifest will be held at Cherry Orchard Farm, Oakmere, Cheshire on 5–6 July 2025. Aimed at women and teenage girls, Womanifest blends personal development with music, movement, well-being, and community spirit, in a fun, festival-style setting.

The 2 day extravaganza will bring together like-minded women for fun, entertainment, education, wellbeing and empowerment. The event is designed to help women to live the happy, fulfilling & successful life they deserve and inspire the next generation of young women through an amazing line up of activity.

Womanifest Firewalk

The full speaker line up unveiled includes -

• The Marquee Stage with performances, panels, empowerment and pure energy. Speakers announced for this stage include Day 1 - Ray Spouse, Cat Williams, Louise Slattery, Lisa Hardy, Kimberley Ashwin, Naomi Smith and Olivia Beardsmore.

Day 2 - Chi Chi Fitness, Danella Mercati, Vicki Chisholm, Danielle Hobson, Matt Hughes, Holly Matthews, Sue Jones- Miranda, Heather Palfreyman, Maddy Alexandra, Sarah Braysher, Lisa Williams and Christine Wright. It will also host wellbeing panels, catwalk and the Womanifest choir.

• Tipi Stage The heart of the party - connection, conversation, and community under Canvas. Speakers include Day 1 - Louisa Herridge, Nicky Marshall, Laura Beddoe-Collins, Louise Mortimer, Susie Sprigg, Mellissa, Karen Davies, Laura Greenwood and Laura Teare-Jones.

Womanifest main stage

Day 2 - Louisa Herridge, Sarah Stephens and Sarah Osborne. It will also host the silent disco, networking and a teen drama act.

A Festival with Purpose - Womanifest is more than yoga and vision boards it’s a movement to amplify women’s voices, support well-being, and celebrate diversity.

In the main festival arena there will be workshops, activities and entertainment from women from all walks of life, fabulous performances – drama, singers, dancers etc. The festival will also have over 50 workshops that include yoga, breathwork, sound healing and meditation sessions. Plus over 30 empowering talks that will leave you feeling inspired and motivated. You can also relax in the zen area or book in for a mini spa treatment. There will be great food & drinks on offer. The festival’s silent disco is a huge hit with attendees and new for 2025 there is a silent movie. The festival will come to a close with an epic empowerment hour.

During the weekend there is also an opportunity to embark on some incredible liberating experiences like walking on hot coals, broken glass, cold water swimming and sound therapy. The festival has its very own shopping village for a bit of retail therapy from an array of stalls of female led businesses selling products and services for women and so much more!

Womanifest, The Wellbeing & Empowerment Festival for Women & Teen Girls returns to Cheshire 5th–6th July 2025, Cherry Orchard Farm, Oakmere, Cheshire

Day tickets for a teenager (10-16) start from just £18.40 with a weekend ticket from £33.25. Adult day tickets are £76.15 and an adult weekend ticket costs £145.45

Accessible parking is available and a shuttle bus is provided too.

More information see www.womanifest.co.uk

Book tickets here: https://www.skiddle.com/festivals/womanifest/#tickets

For more information or to work with Lolly, visit: www.LollyWilliams-Gibbs.com