Local residents concerned over student protests in Bangladesh

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton Conservatives Bangladeshi Councillor attended a protest rally organised by movement for justice to show sympathy for the hundreds of young lives lost during the recent civil unrest in Bangladesh and to condemn the complete shutdown of internet services by the government.

The event was emotive of the far-reaching impact of political instability and the urgent need for international solidarity in times of crisis.

The protest took place at Bury Park in Luton, drawing a diverse crowd of residents, many of whom have deep personal and familial connections to Bangladesh. Speeches were delivered by local Bangladeshi residents and relatives of those affected by the turmoil, all echoing a common demand for justice and accountability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The speakers at the rally emphasised the need for the Bangladeshi government to take immediate action to address the grievances of its people. This includes initiating a meaningful dialogue with opposition parties and student representatives to find a peaceful resolution to the crisis. The call for justice is not just about retribution but about ensuring that such a tragedy never occurs again.

Councillor Aziz Ambia attending a peaceful demonstration organised by Movement for Justice

A significant concern for the diaspora community in Luton is the government's complete shutdown of digital and telecommunication services in Bangladesh. This blackout has left many unable to communicate with family members and loved ones, exacerbating the sense of fear and helplessness.

U.K. small businesses suffered disruption on their back-office support services due to Internet shutdown by the Bangladeshi government which impacted business operations and customer service.