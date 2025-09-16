Local schools and community groups encouraged to apply for grants of up to £1500

Tesco Stronger Starts blue token voting station

Local community charity Groundwork East, are encouraging schools and community groups that support children, young people and families, to apply for up to £1500 in the next round of the Tesco Stronger Starts scheme.

Entrants can check their eligibility and apply via the website tescostrongerstarts.org.uk or if you have any questions about the project you hope to fund contact Alice Browne, Community and Grants Officer for Groundwork East on 07736 134 773 or email [email protected]

The scheme supports a whole range of different projects, including purchasing new sports equipment, creating outdoor growing areas, buying food for breakfast clubs, or stocking up on new library books or technology for learning. The scheme is open to all schools, registered charities, sports clubs and not-for-profit organisations that support children and young people in their local community.

Successful applicants will have a collection point at a local Tesco's store; customers will be given a blue token at the checkout which they can use to vote for their favourite group to receive a grant. Applications received by 30th September will be considered for entry into the 2026 January-March voting rounds.

This is a fantastic opportunity to get funding for your local group.

Groundwork East is a community and environment charity working across the East of England to change places and lives. The organisation has been championing practical community action that benefits the natural world since 1985, running programmes to transform unloved green spaces, get people outside enjoying the natural world and supporting businesses to reduce their environmental impact.

Groundwork manages the Tesco Stronger Starts website and administers the funding across the UK.

Tesco Stronger Starts supports thousands of children's and young people's projects and good causes across the UK