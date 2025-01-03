Local teachers spread smiles for Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Local teachers lit up Christmas for families in the town by distributing meals and toys as part of the Luton Smiles initiative.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff from ten local schools gave up Christmas Eve as they distributed the cooked meals and hundreds of toys to their families.

Now into its fifth year, the initiative is led by Luton Foodbank, in partnership with Luton Point, as well as Chiltern Academy, a high school in the town where caterers prepared the 1000 Christmas meals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The toys were supplied by customer donations at Luton Point. The management team at the shopping centre also helped raise funds for the initiative.

Ian Douglas, headteacher of Chiltern Academy, is a supporter of Luton Smiles

Toys were also provided by national charity KidsOut.

“I want to thank our partners for the support that we received for Luton Smiles,” said Luton Foodbank chair Liz Stringer. “It is such as valuable initiative that ensures that children and their families do not miss out during the festive period.”

She added: “We are deeply appreciative for the support that we receive from around the town for Luton Smiles, as well as for our wider work in helping those in need in Luton.”

Families in Luton, where the rate of child poverty is amongst the highest in the United Kingdom, have benefited from this annual initiative for the past five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cori Bateman, of the Pioneer Learning Trust. helped deliver the Christmas meals and gifts

Cori Bateman, chief executive of the Pioneer Learning Trust which manages four of the primary schools benefitting from the initiative, helped deliver the meals and toys.

She said: “Families that were managing before are now finding that the cost-of-living crisis is hitting them.

“Hardworking parents who are working multiple jobs are really struggling to get the nice things around Christmas for their families.”

Ian Douglas, headteacher of Chiltern Academy, said: “With so many in our town experiencing financial difficulties, we are pleased to once again be involved in this superb initiative that ensures that local children and their families do not miss out during a special time of year."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Christmas meals were prepared at the Chiltern Academy kitchen

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at Luton Point, said: “We are proud to be able to support Luton Foodbank’s important work in the town, including the wonderful Luton Smiles initiative, which we have been involved in for a number of years.”