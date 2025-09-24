London Luton Airport’s newly rebuilt Terminal Car Park 2 reopens with 1,900 vehicle spaces and brand-new covered Express Drop-Off and Pick-Up zone on the ground floor, providing quick and convenient access to the terminal building.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To further improve access for all and increase the use of public transport, the airport is also launching a dedicated Public Transport Investment Fund.

With a commitment to invest £1.5 million in the first year of operation, and working in partnership with transport operators and local authorities, the funding will be used to explore opportunities to develop and promote more sustainable modes of transport to the airport including rail, bus and coach operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The current temporary drop-off area outside the terminal will make way for additional bus stands and as part of the improvement programme, further changes have been made across the airport’s pick-up and drop-off points:

London Luton Airport announces £1.5m Public Transport Investment Fund as multi-storey Terminal Car Park 2 reopens

Paid for Drop-off and Pick up area relocated to the ground floor of TCP2

to the ground floor of TCP2 Duration doubled to 10 minutes at a cost of £7

Blue Badge holders can park for 30 minutes free in TCP1

can park for 30 minutes free in TCP1 Electric Vehicles benefit from £1 for 30 minutes in TCP1

benefit from £1 for 30 minutes in TCP1 Free drop-off and pick up extended to 2 hours in the Long Stay car park

in the Long Stay car park No drop-off facility in the Mid-Stay car park

Alberto Martin, CEO of London Luton Airport, said: “We are committed to improving connectivity and to encouraging an increase in the use of more sustainable modes of transport to and from London Luton Airport. As part of our growth plans, we have set challenging targets on public transport use.

"We have begun exploring opportunities for the £1.5 million Public Transport Investment Fund to be directed towards local bus services, improved rail connections, and infrastructure upgrades around the airport to encourage more sustainable travel and reduce reliance on private cars.

"By reopening our car park alongside this £1.5 million public transport fund, we’re supporting both the immediate needs of our passengers and the long-term goal of improving public transport links to and from the airport.”