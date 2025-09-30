London Luton Airport inspires Tom’s towering ambitions

Local schoolboy enjoys exclusive airfield tour of LLA.

London Luton Airport (LLA) recently gave budding air traffic controller, eight-year-old Tom Burgin, an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the UK’s fifth-busiest airport.

Tom, who lives in Luton, attended Wenlock CE Academy’s careers day as an air traffic controller, inspired by hours of watching aircraft flying to and from LLA from his bedroom window. Impressed by his enthusiasm and passion, LLA invited Tom for an exclusive visit of the airport’s 150-foot-high Air Traffic Control tower and a tour of the airport’s airfield.

Steve Burgin, Tom’s father, commented: “For Tom, there was always only going to be one option for his school careers day. After many hours of tracking planes at home, he decided some time ago that, somehow and someway, he will be an air traffic controller when he grows up. The visit to London Luton Airport and the joy of visiting the Air Traffic Control tower, has fuelled his passion to new levels so huge thanks to everyone at LLA who helped this event happen – a memory that will forever be a talking point for our family.”

Nik Jones, HR Director at London Luton Airport, said: “We’re delighted that Tom already sees himself as a future aviation leader. Whether it’s hosting visits from local students at the airport or organising skills development workshops in local schools, we’re committed to inspiring future careers and investing in our future workforce. Meeting young aviation enthusiasts like Tom adds even more momentum and purpose to our mission to deliver long-lasting social impact for young local people, and supports Luton Council’s 20401 vision to build a healthy, fair and sustainable town where everyone can thrive. We would be thrilled to see Tom back up in London Luton Airport’s control tower one day!”

Anthony Hatch, General Manager at NATS, commented: “Welcoming Tom for his first visit to the tower was a privilege. From knowing his planes to giving the call signs, Tom clearly has a bright future as an air traffic controller.”

Demonstrating a commitment to supporting skills development and education for people in the local community, Tom’s visit follows the second iteration of LLA’s Essential Skills workshops over the summer. The workshops form part of LLA’s evolving Classroom to Careers programme, launched in 2024, that offers practical skills development opportunities to pupils in local schools, seeking to inspire the next generation of aviation talent.

As a major employer of the region, supporting 28,000 jobs directly and through the local supply chain, LLA has recently relaunched an apprenticeship scheme offering Guest Experience, Health & Safety, Commercial, Digital Marketing and Sustainability apprenticeships for over 18s living within an LU1 – LU4 postcode.

To view some of the current vacancies available at the airport, you can visit LLA’s careers page here: https://www.london-luton.co.uk/careers.