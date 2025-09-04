London Luton Airport named as double finalist for UK Customer Experience Awards

London Luton Airport (LLA) has been shortlisted for three prestigious industry awards following a continued and consistently strong operational performance over the past 12 months.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LLA’s commitment to delivering a simple and friendly passenger experience has been rewarded with two nominations in the 2025 UK Customer Experience (CX) Awards. The CX Awards celebrate innovative, market leading customer service strategy and performance and this year sees the LLA Guest Experience team confirmed as a finalist in two categories - Best Customer Centric Culture (over 500 employees); and Best Customer Experience for Vulnerable Customers, in recognition of its services for passengers requiring additional assistance.

Last year’s CX Awards saw LLA named Team of the Year (large company) and receive the gold award in the Best Customer Experience for Vulnerable Customers category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LLA’s strong operational performance and continued investment in passenger facilities has also been recognised with a nomination in the Airport Achievement category at the 2025 Aviation Industry Awards.

Key highlights for LLA over the past year include:

Being named Best European Airport (10-25 million passengers) by Airports Council International (ACI Europe)

Becoming the first UK airport to achieve Level 3 of the Airports Council International (ACI) Customer Experience Accreditation

Achieving BSI Kitemark for Service Excellence certification – another first for a UK airport

Receiving the highest rating of ‘Very Good’ from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for its service to passengers with reduced mobility and those who require assisted travel

Being named as the best UK airport for low-cost airlines by Skytrax, assessed entirely on customer feedback and independent surveys

Continued investment in passenger facilities across the terminal including the development of a new Assisted Travel Lounge, set to open later this year, and the unveiling of new children’s play facilities including games and engaging screens designed to make travel from the airport even more enjoyable for families

Clare Armstrong, Head of Guest Experience at London Luton Airport, commented: “Teams across London Luton Airport live and breathe a commitment to providing the simplest and friendliest passenger experience possible. Our continuously evolving customer experience approach is shaped by customer feedback, resulting in our highest ever annual customer satisfaction score (4.07) in 2024, with four out of five passengers rating their experience as very good or excellent. We’re thrilled to be nominated in not one but two categories in this year’s CX Awards, including further recognition for our services to passengers with assisted travel requirements for the second consecutive year. This is testament to the hard work and professionalism of our colleagues across the airport.”

LLA is set to open a new Assisted Travel Lounge, a dedicated space for up to 50 passengers with special assistance needs that will feature a sensory space, adult changing areas, charging points for wheelchairs, adjustable lighting, flight information screens and a range of seating options.