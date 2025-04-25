London Luton Airport supports Vision for Literacy Business Pledge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

London Luton Airport (LLA) has signed the National Literacy Trust’s pioneering Vision for Literacy Business Pledge. The Pledge, now in its tenth year, provides a framework for businesses to play a leading role in improving literacy levels in the UK.

LLA joined over 100 other UK businesses in signing the pledge to position literacy at the heart of the responsible business agenda, empowering children and young people from disadvantaged backgrounds with the literacy skills they need to thrive.

The National Literacy Trust was announced as one of LLA’s two new charity partners earlier this year, along with Tokko Youth Hub, a charity dedicated to supporting children and young people based in Luton. Both partnerships will aim to provide skills development opportunities and learning interventions throughout students’ school journeys.

Alberto Martin, Chief Executive Officer at London Luton Airport, said: “London Luton Airport is delighted to support the Vision for Literacy Business Pledge which aims to break down barriers to opportunity and promote literacy levels. The pledge aligns perfectly with LLA’s investment in skills development and education initiatives that can deliver enduring social benefit across our local communities, along with our support of Luton Council’s 2040 vision to build a healthy, fair and sustainable town where everyone can thrive.”

Last year, a quarter of 11-year-olds in the UK left primary school without the reading and writing skills they need to thrive. The figure is even higher for children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Grace Robinson, Head of Partnership Development at The National Literacy Trust, said: “Businesses have a vital role to play in tackling the UK’s literacy gap. The Vision for Literacy Business Pledge galvanizes the business community to take action and help break down barriers to literacy for children and young people living in the most disadvantaged communities.

We are thrilled that London Luton Airport have signed the Vision for Literacy Business Pledge and are continuing to support children and young people’s literacy through our three-year charity partnership. Together, we are empowering children with the literacy tools to shape their future.”

Earlier this year, LLA also announced the continuation of a partnership with not-for-profit social enterprise, Skills Builder, to develop a range of online educational resources for local schools. The resources are available to download from the LLA website and will be used in a series of ‘Essential Skills Insight’ workshops for local Key Stage 3 students, aged between 11-14 years.

The workshops form part of LLA’s wider skills, education and outreach programme which aims to reach 2,000 students annually, equipping them with essential skills and insights and an understanding of the career paths available to them.

The outreach programme also includes an environmental education partnership launched last year with The Forest of Marston Vale Trust to provide local primary school children with first-hand learning opportunities around nature and biodiversity.