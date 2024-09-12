London Luton Airport takes on Ireland Cycle Challenge

A team of 31 cyclists have raised over £75,000 for charity partners

A 31-strong cycling team from London Luton Airport (LLA) have completed a four-day ride from Dublin to Dingle Bay in Ireland, raising over £75,000 for Luton Foodbank and East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA).

The fundraising challenge saw a team of novice riders and expert cyclists, including LLA employees, volunteers, friends, and airport partner, Ryebridge, navigate a 220-mile route. Starting at Dublin Airport on a blustery Tuesday morning, the team crossed Ireland’s rugged terrain in four days, pedalling through torrential rainstorms and along windy roads to reach Dingle Bay in County Kerry.

LLA Chief Operations Officer, Neil Thompson, one of six riders to have taken part in all six LLA charity bike rides over the last 11 years, commented: “The London Luton Airport cycle ride has become a landmark event in our fundraising calendar. So, we’re delighted that riders of all ages and experience levels came together to take part in our bike ride across Ireland.”

"We are all proud to have raised £70,868 for our two charities, Luton Foodbank and East Anglia Air Ambulance. Both charities do vital work for local communities, so it’s imperative that we continue to support their efforts wherever possible.

"A huge thank you to all our sponsors, particularly Ryebridge Construction, who managed all logistics and planning for the trip and had family members driving the support vehicle.”

LLA’s Ireland cycle challenge is the latest in a series of fundraising events organised by the airport to support its two charity partners, including a LLA Charity golf day at Pavenham Park Golf Club that raised £17,284.

Salma Khan, Project Manager of Luton Foodbank, commented: “A big congratulations and huge thanks to every rider and organiser that took part in the LLA Charity Bike Ride. Cycling across Ireland is a big undertaking, and we understand the preparation each rider took to raise awareness and funds for our charity.

"LLA’s fundraising efforts continue to have an incredible impact on the support we provide, and we’re grateful to all the cyclists for their incredible dedication and effort. It’s truly an amazing feat!”

Sarah Cunningham, Community Fundraiser for East Anglian Air Ambulance, said: “EAAA’s 24/7 service relies almost entirely on the kind support and donations from the public, therefore, LLA’s fundraising efforts really do make a life-saving impact in the heart of the community.

"The funds raised enable enhanced care at the incident scene, to give people the best chance of survival and recovery from a life-threatening emergency. We’re extremely appreciative of LLA’s continued efforts to raise awareness and generate vital funds to keep EAAA crews in the air and on the road saving lives.”

2024 marks the final year of four-year-long charity partnerships with Luton Foodbank and East Anglian Air Ambulance. LLA is privileged to have supported both charities by raising thousands of pounds, making positive impacts within the local community.

The event was supported by principal sponsor, Ryebridge Construction, as well as platinum sponsors, Adler and Allan and RJ Power. C.S Contracts, FPM Facility Services, Manx Telecom, Maplebrooke, Target Fire Systems LTD, Wilson James, Azinq, ATEC Security, Metalwood Fencing LTD and W.Portsmouth also supported.

Donate to the London Luton Airport Cycle team here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/gdgyt-our-charity-partners