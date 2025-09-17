London Luton Airport unveils new Assisted Travel Lounge

London Luton Airport (LLA) has opened its new Assisted Travel lounge. The new airside facility can accommodate up to 50 passengers and is designed to provide a comfortable, relaxing and dedicated space for passengers with assisted travel needs.

Key features of the assisted travel lounge include a sensory space, adult changing facilities, flight information screens, charging points for wheelchairs and electronic devices, drinking water facilities and specialised seating for passengers with mobility challenges.

The opening of the lounge follows the confirmation in June 2025 that LLA had received the highest rating of ‘Very Good’ from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for its service to passengers with reduced mobility and those who require assisted travel.

The airport currently fulfils more than 700 pre-booked requested for its assisted travel service each day.

Alberto Martin, Chief Executive Officer at London Luton Airport, said: “We are delighted to offer this wonderful new space for passengers with assisted travel needs. This is a hugely important investment that underlines London Luton Airport’s ongoing commitment to deliver a simple and friendly passenger experience that is safe, accessible and inclusive for all. Throughout the design process, we consulted regularly with the passengers, charities and support groups that make up the membership of the London Luton Airport Accessibility Forum, and we are thrilled with the outcome - a welcoming and accessible space for assisted travel passengers to enjoy ahead of their flights.”

Andrew Wright, Chair of London Luton Airport Accessibility Forum (LLAAF) commented: “The Assisted Travel Lounge provides those passengers who use LLA’s Assisted Travel services with a spacious, bright and purpose-built space which is also ideally positioned for the airport’s broader amenities. The design and development of this impressive new facility has been largely shaped by a wish-list based on the insight, experiences and needs of LLAAF members and this project provides a perfect example of the airport’s continued collaboration with the Forum and its growing network of disability group stakeholders.”

LLA is also one of the first organisations – and the first UK airport - to achieve certification to the new BSI Kitemark™ for Service Excellence.

Last year, LLA recorded its highest annual Airport Service Quality (ASQ) score, with 4 out of 5 passengers rating their experience as very good/ excellent. This commitment to delivering an outstanding passenger experience has led to two nominations in the 2025 Customer Experience (CX) Awards; Best Customer Centric Culture award (over 500 employees); and Best Customer Experience for Vulnerable Customers.

LLA will be looking to emulate its success at last year’s CX Awards when the airport’s Guest Experience team was named Team of the Year (large company) and secured the Gold Award in the Best Customer Experience for Vulnerable Customers category.

LLA has also been announced as a double finalist in the inaugural Travel for Every Body Awards. The airport is shortlisted in the Outstanding Contribution to Accessible Travel and Accessible Travel Initiative (Transport) categories, in recognition of its successful Accessibility Familiarisation Days and its investment in the new Assisted Travel lounge.