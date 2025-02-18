London Luton Airport unveils new charity partnerships with National Literacy Trust and Tokko

London Luton Airport (LLA) has today announced two new three-year charity partnerships with the National Literacy Trust and Tokko Youth Hub.

The new partnerships will continue to support LLA’s broader programme of volunteering and fundraising, as well as creating new opportunities to develop the airport’s existing skills development and education initiatives¹.

The National Literacy Trust is an independent UK-based charity dedicated to empowering children, young people and adults from disadvantaged communities with the literacy skills they need to succeed. Through working collaboratively in local communities, supporting schools, campaigning to make literacy a national priority and conducting cutting-edge research, the charity helps change life stories through literacy.

Tokko Youth Hub is a dynamic charity dedicated to supporting children and young people, based in the heart of Luton. Since the charity’s inception, it has been committed to empowering young people aged 13-19 yrs (or up to 24yrs for those with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) or young parents) to achieve their full potential. The charity provides a blend of open-access, universal and targeted support aimed at fostering positive outcomes.

The National Literacy Trust was chosen as LLA’s national charity following a rigorous charity partnership panel selection process coordinated by Bedfordshire and Luton Community Foundation, the leading local grant maker in the county and responsible for investment in supporting local charities and building relationships with local grassroots groups. Tokko was voted as the local charity of choice by LLA employees, following a two-stage panel selection and interview process.

Alberto Martin, Chief Executive Officer at London Luton Airport, said: “The work of these two wonderful charities aligns perfectly with London Luton Airport’s commitment to drive engaging, impactful education and skills development initiatives that can support the key career pathways that are so vital for young people. Both charities also perfectly complement Luton Council’s Luton 2040 vision² to build a healthy, fair and sustainable town where everyone can thrive.

“These partnerships are just one example of the way in which LLA looks to deliver significant and enduring social benefit. However, our commitment to our local communities extends far beyond this. From supporting our local supply chain, to employee volunteering, our Community Trust Fund and the airport’s annual concession fee that since 2013 has contributed over £500 million to support essential front-line services and charitable causes in Luton, we will continue to identify opportunities to deliver positive outcomes to local people.”

Jonathan Douglas CBE, Chief Executive of the National Literacy Trust, commented: “London Luton Airport’s commitment to drive and support education and skills development programmes in its local communities dovetails with our charitable mission. We know that having low levels of literacy risks social and economic exclusion, yet vast numbers of children and young people across the UK don’t have the reading, writing and oracy skills they need to grow, learn and thrive. The funding raised by this partnership will help us to give more children and young people who need it most the tools to get the most out of life and the power to shape their futures.”

London Luton Airport unveils new charity partnerships with National Literacy Trust and Tokko

Aimee Djengiz, Chief Executive of Tokko, said: “We are immensely proud to join forces with London Luton Airport (LLA) as a Community Partner. Our mission to engage, encourage, and empower Luton’s young people to aspire, be happy and healthy aligns perfectly with this collaboration. As one of the town’s largest employers, LLA’s support will be invaluable as we focus on enhancing youth employability skills and opportunities in 2025, ensuring a bright and successful future for Luton’s next generation.”