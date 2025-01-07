London Luton Airport unveils top travel trends for 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

London Luton Airport (LLA) has revealed its 2025 travel trend predictions, uncovering insights from a survey of 2,000 UK adults about their evolving holiday habits.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From AI-powered getaways to nostalgia-fuelled adventures, here are the UK’s simplest and friendliest airport's five new travel trends paving the way for holidaymakers for the year ahead:

Inspired by the upcoming Gallagher reunion this year, one in five (21%) holidaymakers are planning trips to visit long-lost relatives, while 74% say they are open to travelling with extended family to strengthen bonds. Over half (55%) of travellers now prioritise family reconnection over solo journeys - family adventures are back for rediscovering the ties that bind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some travellers are even focusing on total disconnection to foster reconnection, with nearly three in five (59%) waving goodbye to Wi-Fi and planning to limit phone usage during holidays. By spending less time on devices, ‘Real Roamers’ are embracing the joy of living in the moment and being 'truly present'. 44% of respondents agreed that they feel more relaxed when disconnected, with 48% determined not to let social media distract them from rediscovering the art of immersive travel.

London Luton Airport (LLA) has revealed its 2025 travel trend predictions, uncovering insights from a survey of 2,000 UK adults about their evolving holiday habits.

To save time trawling through social media and Google, the more tech-savvy traveller is harnessing AI to pre-plan travel itineraries with ease. Over half (54%) of holidaymakers now use AI-powered tools to plan trips, gain inspiration for destinations (27%) and find the best value for their travel desires (26%). Travellers are also using AI to discover destinations they may not have otherwise considered (58%) and for last minute recommendations for local excursions (37%).

Others already have a sporting mission in mind as they take to the skies, with over a quarter (26%) planning to travel for fitness competitions. Blending a love of sport with adventure, 24% are travelling to sporting events in locations they would otherwise not consider visiting. Over one in three (34%) endurance enthusiasts are heading abroad to meet new people with similar sporting interests - redefining what it means to ‘holiday’. With connections to over 130 destinations* across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, London Luton Airport is ready to take fitness enthusiasts to the international stage.

As the cold season and January blues play host to the season of movie and box-set marathons, film fans are also feeling inspired to relive movie magic in real time. Nearly half (49%) are looking to visit places from their favourite childhood films and 39% are choosing to head off on a classic movie inspired getaway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Destinations topping the list for travellers inspired by cinematic wonder include the romantic destinations of Italy (42%) and France (31%), where flyers can relive the romance of Moulin Rouge in Paris or Romeo and Juliet in fair Verona.

Clare Armstrong, Head of Guest Experience at London Luton Airport, said: “London Luton Airport is gearing up for an exciting 2025 and we are thrilled to see our departure boards showing even more routes and destinations for passengers to choose from. Our day-to-day conversations with passengers illustrate that, for many people, travel is so much more than an opportunity to visit a new place. It’s also an opportunity to connect with new cultures, broaden perspectives, revisit memories and enrich your life in so many ways. Whether it’s families reuniting, sport and fitness fans chasing new personal challenges, or scene seekers travelling to iconic TV and movie locations, we will be working hard to provide a warm welcome and a simple and friendly passenger experience to get their journeys off to a flying start in 2025.”

London Luton Airport's travel trends for 2025:

Don’t Look Back - Wander: Like the Gallaghers, 2025 is all about reconnecting with family and hitting the road, rediscovering bonds, creating new memories and having the time of your life together. A third (33%) go on family-focused trips at least once a year, with a fifth (21%) planning a trip to visit a long lost relative.

FLYROX: Inspired by global contests, a fifth (20%) plan on travelling abroad next year for a fitness competition, turning travel destinations into endurance arenas in the search for sporting glory. Fuelled by competition, a quarter (25%) say the prospect of competing abroad makes them more eager to participate.

Real Roaming: In a move toward genuine connection and cultural immersion, travellers are saying goodbye to Wi-Fi, turning off data roaming and embracing digital detoxes abroad (59%). 44% felt digital detoxing increases relaxation, allowing them to be in the moment (41%), leading to more meaningful experiences (32%) and personal interactions (27%).

Scene Seeking: This is more than just visiting film sets and locations; film fans are diving into the nostalgia of much-loved cult classics and old-school favourites, and heading off to their favourite on-screen destinations. Nearly half (49%) want to go on holiday where they can revisit places from their favourite childhood movies, with 58% citing nostalgia as a key motivator when choosing their travel destinations.

AI-tinerary: AI tools are set to revolutionise spontaneous travel in 2025, with over half (54%) admitting AI improves their travel planning experience. Making last-minute getaways effortless, AI will power travel itineraries, as 37% plan to use it for last minute trip recommendations.

If ‘Scene Seeking,’ ‘Real Roaming’ or ‘AI-tinerary’ sounds like your ideal getaway - or if you're intrigued by any of these exciting new travel trends - visit London-Luton.co.uk to discover destinations, check out new routes and start planning your 2025 travel adventures.