Love Luton monthly blog: June

By the Chair of Love Luton, Linsey Sweet

As I write this month's blog, the sun is shining, and our fabulous parks are full of families having fun. We are fortunate to have six award-winning green flag parks in Luton. They are Brantwood Park, Leagrave Park, Memorial Park, People's Park, Stockwood Park, and Wardown Park. The Green Flag is an international quality mark for parks and green spaces. My favourite park is Wardown, which I use at least once a week, participating in Park Run and walking the dog. The Love Luton Run Fest course also runs through the park, across the bridge and around the lake.

Those who have participated in Run Fest will know that the half-marathon course always runs through the Luton Hoo estate. However, it isn't possible this year as the Luton Hoo estate is undergoing a major transformation programme, so we have been actively exploring new courses. I look forward to confirming this next month. Run Fest has something for everyone, including a 5k and 10k. For those who don't fancy running, you can volunteer and soak up the fantastic atmosphere in the town. To find out more on all things Run Fest, visit our website.

It is a good opportunity to reflect as we approach halfway through the year. Love Luton is now in its 15th year, but it wouldn't be possible without the amazing partners and sponsors who make up Love Luton. We simply wouldn't exist without these organisations, which fund and enable the projects and initiatives we deliver each year. So, this month, I decided to focus my blog on telling you more about the incredible organisations that make up Love Luton.

Wardown Park

I am excited to announce that two new partners joined us this year. The first is Aegis Support Services, an incredible local company that provides leading security and facilities management services but with the community at the heart of everything they do. The second is Goodman, the new owner of the former Vauxhall site. We look forward to working with them as they regenerate this historical site in Luton.

There are many partners who have been with us from the beginning, including Barnfield College, London Luton Airport, Luton Council, Luton Point, Luton Town Football Club, Treacle Factory, Ryebridge, University of Bedfordshire and Volker Fitzpatrick. These organisations all work together to improve the image and perception of Luton through community and business initiatives and projects.

Along the way, we’ve had other incredible organisations join us on our journey, including Luton Rising, Signature Flight Support, Ethos Farm, Hannah Solicitors, Kelly’s Storage, Utilita, Arriva, Active Luton, Bartham Press, Bedfordshire Fire Service, Carlisle Support Services, Chiltern Learning Trust, Community Interest Luton, Luton Sixth Form College, Pell Frischmann and TUI.

Each of these organisations is deeply rooted in the community, with a strong commitment to making a visible difference in the town. Many of our key anchor institutes and organisations have been established in Luton for years. They employ thousands of local people and procure local services, ensuring the Luton pound stays in Luton.

Linsey Sweet, Chair of Love Luton

As a partnership, we've achieved a lot. Some of our successes include more than £1.6 m of sponsorship to deliver key events and initiatives; we've invested £750,000 back into community initiatives; we've recognised more than 1200 individuals and organisations and raised more than £ 1 million for local charities. These achievements are a testament to the power of community and business collaboration and inspire us to continue our work for the betterment of Luton.

If you would like to find out more about Love Luton and all the organisations involved, please visit our website, loveluton.org.uk