Love Luton RunFest delivers unforgettable day of running, unity and celebration

Participants navigated diverse routes that showcased Luton’s character—from bustling roads to the tranquil beauty of Wardown Park. This year’s half marathon introduced a dynamic new course along the town’s iconic busway, adding a fresh twist to the challenge. Each race concluded in the heart of the town centre, where passionate volunteers and cheering spectators created an electric atmosphere, celebrating every runner’s achievement.

Mohammed Albayan took 1st place male with an outstanding time of 1hr 9 minutes and 9 seconds. Natalie Lawrence took 1st place female in the half marathon completing it with an impressive time of 1hour 23 minutes and 57 seconds.

Sultan Tusa took 1st place male in the 10k completing it in 34 minutes and 34 seconds. 1st place female was Christina Russell who completed the race within 41 minutes and 24 seconds.

Elliott Leeson took 1st place male in the 5k completing the course in 16 minutes and 05 seconds. 1st place female was Abbie Hampson-Wallace who completed the race within a time of 19 minutes and 30 seconds.

The event would not have been possible without the work of a small team who have led on the organisation of the event from the beginning and supported by many local people who volunteer their time to enable this event to happen. The event is supported with over 130 community volunteers who rally together to marshal the event, manning water stations, setting up road blocks, managing Race HQ and then cheering on the hard-working runners.

The event is supported and part funded by our headline sponsor Luton Rising and over 25 local businesses who make up Love Luton. With particular thanks to Goodgym Luton for the volunteer packs, posting the road closure letters and marshalling, Luton Council Family Hub for the use of the central library as Race HQ; Kelly’s Storage for leading bag drop; Luton Point for volunteer car parking and marshalling; SH Pratt Group who generously donated bananas for all the runners; Luton Council who supported the highways, cleansing and facilities team and the Luton and Dunstable Cycling Club who provide the cyclists on the day.

Linsey Sweet Chairperson for Love Luton said “Sunday’s Love Luton RunFest was a huge success for the town and an event that has put Luton on the map for all the right reasons. We had huge entries and phenomenal turnout on the day given many events across the country are reporting a low take up. It brings in much needed spend and so it is a boost to the local economy; it promotes a healthy image and encourages people to sign up to participate in a local sporting event and inspires our next generations.

“Runners also raised much needed funds for local charities and taking on personal challenges was hugely inspiring to watch. The event was supported on the day by over 130 community volunteers as well as 25 local businesses and particular thanks goes to our headline sponsor Luton Rising”

Cllr Javeria Hussain, Vice Chair of Luton Rising said: “Love Luton RunFest truly embodies the heart of our sponsorship programme, celebrating Luton’s community spirit while encouraging healthier, more active ways of living. The atmosphere was inspiring as runners tackled the scenic half marathon, 10K, and 5K routes. This year’s impressive turnout exceeded all expectations, uniting our community in the shared joy of achievement and local pride”

To view the gallery,visit www.loveluton.org.uk/runfest/

