Love Luton Runfest takes off with new headline sponsor Luton Rising

The official ribbon design for 2025

Today, Love Luton is delighted to announce that Luton Rising has become the headline sponsor of Love Luton Runfest – the town’s largest running event, scheduled to take place on Sunday, 12th October 2025. As part of the partnership, Luton Rising will officially appear on Runfest marketing, including the souvenir medal and running top, which Love Luton has released as part of the launch.

Luton Rising, the Luton Council company that owns London Luton Airport and associated assets for community benefit, has provided over £300m to support vital local front-line services and an additional £180m for community investment projects since 1998, transforming the lives of tens of thousands of vulnerable people. Its annual contribution of over £7m to support community initiatives is testament to its commitment to the community.

Love Luton, a community-focused partnership, will be hosting its 12th running festival. This year, Runfest will feature a brand-new half marathon course taking runners alongside the Luton Dunstable Guided Busway.

For the safety of all participants, extensive road closures will be in place during the race. These measures, including the closure of the Busway from Skimpot Road to Luton town centre, are designed to ensure a secure and enjoyable event for everyone.

Love Luton's official Runfest t-shirt

Linsey Sweet, Chairperson for Love Luton, said, "We are absolutely delighted to have Luton Rising join us as the headline sponsor for Runfest.

“This year, we are also thrilled to introduce a new half marathon course to Luton. This course, designed to be both thrilling and challenging, will take runners alongside the Luton Dunstable Busway, offering a unique and exciting experience. We look forward to welcoming runners, some of whom are travelling for up to three hours to attend. This event is truly unique for Luton, as it takes runners through the heart of the borough and culminates in the vibrant town centre”.

Cllr Javeria Hussain, vice chair of Luton Rising, said: “This event aligns perfectly with the objectives of our sponsorship funding which focuses on sports and health. Luton Rising’s support for community organisations is consistently 20 times more per passenger than any other UK airport, making us the most socially impactful airport in the UK, and we are delighted to be supporting Runfest.”

To discover more about the event, including detailed information about the courses and the registration process, we invite you to visit www.loveluton.org.uk/runfest/