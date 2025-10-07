Luton Airport’s “The Fletton” Pays Homage to Forterra’s Local Brickmaking Heritage

UnSug-Forterra-Stamford-01052024-1 - London Brick

A new restaurant at London Luton Airport has been named The Fletton in tribute to the region’s historic brickmaking industry and features striking imagery from Forterra, the manufacturer behind the iconic London Brick.

The restaurant takes its name from the Fletton brick, produced in the nearby Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire brickfields for over a century. Millions of these distinctive bricks were made at Forterra’s London Brick Company site in Stewartby, making them a familiar site in homes across the UK.

Founded in 1900 by John Cathles Hill, the London Brick Company grew to dominate the Fletton market, producing up to 1.5 billion bricks annually by the 1930s. At one point, Stewartby was the world’s largest brickworks in terms of output, and as a purpose-built company town it offered employment, housing, and social infrastructure to generations of employees, ensuring a firm place in the area’s history long after the brickworks’ closure in 2008.

The Fletton restaurant nestles this legacy into its aesthetic through bold wall graphics and imagery featuring Forterra’s London Brick heritage.

Joe Parker, Head of Marketing Communications at Forterra, said, “For many travellers, The Fletton will be their first taste of British heritage before they even leave the airport, and it’s fantastic to see our product’s history celebrated in this way. We’re proud to see Forterra’s enduring imagery used to evoke the story of Fletton bricks in such a unique setting, offering guests a tangible, visual connection to the region’s industrial past.”

The restaurant offers travellers a comfortable spot to enjoy pub classics and all-day favourites, all while surrounded by visual reminders of the craftsmanship that helped shape the local landscape.

For more information on Forterra visit https://www.forterra.co.uk/about-us/.