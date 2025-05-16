Luton asylum seekers win Mayor’s Charity Cup in inspirational football tournament debut

A team of asylum seekers from Luton, brought together through Active Luton’s Field of Dreams project, were crowned champions of the Mayor’s Charity Cup – an inspiring success story made possible thanks to support from the Mayor of Luton, Councillor Tahmina Saleem.

The Mayor’s Charity Cup is a corporate five-a-side tournament hosted in partnership with Luton North Rotary Club, raising money for local charities, including the Field of Dreams project. The project gives participants a safe, welcoming space to play football, build friendships, and take part in life skills sessions designed to support their wellbeing and integration into the local community.

This year, the tournament took place on 10 May and formed part of the wider VE Day celebrations taking place across the town. The winning team – SD United x Active Luton – trained and selected by Active Luton’s Marcus Gouldbourne, was chosen from the 25 to 30 asylum seekers who attend the weekly Field of Dreams training sessions.

Despite facing early challenges – including language barriers, unfamiliar tournament rules, and even sharing boots – the team adapted quickly, learning as they played. After drawing their first match, they went on to dominate the competition, finishing with a resounding 5–0 victory in the final.

“We are so proud of the team and incredibly grateful for the Mayor’s support, which made this possible,” said Marcus Gouldbourne. “The joy and pride on their faces after winning was unforgettable – for many, this was more than football. It was a chance to belong, to be seen, and to celebrate something positive together.”

The tournament included seven teams, split into two groups, with each team playing the others twice. SD United x Active Luton impressed both on and off the pitch, embodying the spirit of community and resilience the event aimed to celebrate.

Active Luton’s Field of Dreams sessions continue to run until June 2025 with the team keen to secure further funding to keep the project growing.

The Mayor of Luton, Cllr Tahmina Saleem said: “I’m incredibly proud to support the Field of Dreams project, which truly reflects the spirit of compassion and inclusion we celebrate here in Luton. Seeing the team not only take part – but go on to win – the Charity Cup was a truly joyful moment. The day was a brilliant celebration of football and unity, bringing together people from all walks of life in support of some great causes.

“Events like this remind us of the real heart of our town and the power of sport to inspire, connect, and change lives. The Field of Dreams project is making a genuine difference, and this is exactly the kind of positive, life-changing impact we want to see more of as we work towards a fairer, more inclusive Luton.”