Luton-based Little Bramingham Farm went back to the beginning – transporting guests to 1940s

Friends of the Elderly’s Luton Residential Care Home, Hosted Community Garden Party To Celebrate Charity’s 120th Anniversary

At Little Bramingham Farm, the Luton-based residential care home run by charity, Friends of the Elderly, the care team and residents invited their families, friends, loved ones and the local community to join them to travel back in time to the 1940s at the care home’s community garden party to celebrate the Charity’s 120th Anniversary.

“Back in the 1930s and 1940s, Little Bramingham Farm was a working farm,” said Emma Lawrance, the Registered Manager at the care home.“To celebrate our charity’s landmark 120th anniversary year, we thought it would be a wonderful experience - for not only our residents, but our local community as well - to be transported back to that time and have a fun and interactive 1940s afternoon.”

Originally part of the hamlet of Bramingham, Little Bramingham Farm was once a smaller farm, separate from Great Bramingham Farm. Now, the CQC rated Outstanding care home is housed in the historic Grade II listed farmhouse with a modern extension, set in relaxing and attractive grounds. The care home is also home to Susie’s Tea Room and is an oasis of tranquillity with a warm and friendly atmosphere.

Little Bramingham's Lisa Turnbull, Karen Charity & Emma Lawrance at the Back to the Beginning event

“The 1940s Garden Party, which took place on 6th July, was opened by Mr RobinDimmock who, as a young boy, worked with his family at Little Bramingham Farm,” continued Emma.

“Robin shared some of his many childhood memories and stories of his time both working and playing at the Farm and had a great time answering the questions the residents and guests asked.”

“The residents really enjoyed getting into the 1940s swing,”continued Karen Charity, Little Bramingham Farm’s Activity Coordinator. “In the run up to the Garden Party, we had lots of reminiscing chats about the decade – everything from the fashion, music, childhood memories, the wartime spirit and how communities had a shared sense of purpose.”

The event featured a stellar performance by singer Joe Corrigan, and partner Kirsty Elsley, who captivated the audience with a repertoire of beloved songs from the 1940s through to the early 1970s. Their nostalgic setlist had toes tapping and smiles all around, sparking lots of fond memories for many of the audience.

Adding to the day’s enjoyment was a delicious BBQ and plenty of refreshing drinks, which were a hit with both the residents and guests. Susie’s Tea Room also offered their signature pre-booked afternoon teas which were beautifully presented and enjoyed by all.

Little Bramingham Farm’s large, accessible marquee was transformed with authentic 1940s décor, including handmade centrepieces featuring bouquets of mini tied corn sheaves, evoking the spirit of the era. Many attendees embraced the theme by donning traditional 1940s attire, with several guests even dressed as iconic Land Girls, creating a striking and joyful atmosphere.

A popular highlight of the event was the interactive farm-themed photo setting, complete with hay bales, barrels, and cart wheels, which provided a fun and nostalgic photo opportunity for everyone.

“It was wonderful to see the residents, care team and guests coming together in such high spirits, the costumes, the music and the food came together perfectly to create a magical day,” added Karen.

“At the end of the event, we also had a very kind and generous surprise,” continued Emma. “One of the guests, Steven Appleby of Steve’s Tyre’s in Barton le Clay, said he enjoyed the event so much, and had such a wonderful time, that he covered the costs of the entertainment and the photographer’s fees.

“Everyone at Little Bramingham Farm had a beautiful and nostalgic 1940s afternoon, filled with vintage charm, community spirit and unforgettable entertainment. It was wonderful to welcome our residents’ families and friends and members of our local community to what was a wonderful way to celebrate Friends of the Elderly’s milestone 120th Anniversary,” concluded Emma.