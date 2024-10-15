Dominic Alves

Luton Business Improvement District (BID) is thrilled to announce the winners of the Short Tail Trail Receipt Competition, which ran throughout the summer alongside the much-loved Short Tail Trail event.

The lucky recipients, Dominic Alves and Alayna Amber, have each won £100 in gift vouchers to spend at their favourite shops in Luton Town Centre.

The competition, designed to encourage visitors and residents to support local businesses, invited participants to enter by making a purchase of £5 or more from any store within the BID area of Luton Town Centre during the trail period. The draw took place in two stages, with entries open from 6th July to 12th September, and the winners were randomly selected.

Winner Alayna Amber expressed her excitement about the win. She said: “Luton has great options for shopping that suit me and my family. I’m so excited to have won the prize for shopping somewhere I already love too.”

The Short Tail Trail featured bold and beautiful hares and tortoise

Dominic Alves, the second winner, has also been awarded £100 in vouchers, which can be spent at any of the participating businesses in the heart of Luton.

The Short Tail Trail itself, which concluded on 12th September, brought vibrant hares and tortoises to landmarks around the town, creating a fun, family-friendly experience for both residents and visitors. The event, hosted by Keech Hospice and Wild in Art, followed the success of 2021's Big Trunk Trail, which showcased colourful elephant sculptures.

Luton BID is proud to have supported this creative initiative, which not only brought art and excitement to the town but also helped boost footfall and sales for local businesses. The receipt competition was one way for us to reward the community for their support of our town’s retailers during this busy period.

Jacki Flower, Operation Manager at Luton BID, said: “We would like to thank everyone who participated in the competition and visited the Short Tail Trail, and we look forward to more events and initiatives to continue supporting our local businesses.”

For further information on future events in Luton Town Centre, please visit our website: https://lutonbid.org/ or follow us on social media.