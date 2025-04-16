Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

by Julia Horsman - Project Manager Luton BID.

For everyone living and working here in Luton, the recent news about the airport expansion and Universal Studios has become a huge topic of conversations – and for good reason. It feels like our town centre, the heart of Luton, is on the cusp of something truly exciting.

As the manager for Luton BID, I am thrilled by the exciting opportunities ahead for Luton, a town brimming with potential. The airport's expansion is set to welcome countless new visitors, which will undoubtedly energize the town centre.

I can already envision our streets filled with more customers frequenting our local cafes, shops, and pubs, but this isn't just about the airport itself; it's about the positive ripple effect that will infuse new life into our community. The anticipated improvements in transport links to and from the airport are equally exciting, promising to enhance daily life for everyone who calls Luton home or works here. The future for our town is looking brighter than ever.

The Universal Studios announcement is also a significant development. A major entertainment destination that close to home is bound to have an impact. It’s likely to draw families and tourists to the area, and that raises some important questions. Where will they stay? Where will they eat? Where will they go for evening entertainment? The answer, ideally, is our town centre.

For the businesses around here, the ones I see the Luton BID team working tirelessly to support every day, this feels like a massive opportunity amplified by their efforts. More customers flowing into town means more growth, more jobs for our community – the very things the BID strives for. It's a chance to really showcase what Luton has to offer, building on the foundations the BID has laid. It feels like we're going to shake off some of those old perceptions and, together with the BID's ongoing work, show everyone what a great place Luton is, not just to pass through, but to visit and enjoy.

Sure, there will be challenges as things get busier, but there's a real sense of optimism in the air. Our Luton town centre is on the verge of a real transformation. These aren't just big projects happening nearby; they're a chance for our local economy to thrive, for our town to become a more exciting place to be. And honestly? I can't wait to see it all unfold.

Julia Horsman, Project Manager, Luton Business Improvement District (BID)