Luton bus operator shortlisted for prestigious award

A Luton bus operator has been shortlisted for a prestigious national awards scheme.

Stagecoach East has been shortlisted in the ‘Local Economy of the Future’ category, for its work across the region, at the British Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber Business Awards 2025.

The bus operator was originally nominated by the local Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce.

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been shortlisted for such a prestigious, national awards scheme – it is testament to the hard work done by my team, and the effortless and value-for-money service we offer our customers.

“We are extremely proud to serve our local communities across some of the most dynamic and forward-looking parts of the country, and we are pleased to represent our community in front of the judges. We are truly focused on offering the best value for our customers, along with the most reliable services, and hope that these will help our nomination to shine.”

The announcement comes during Catch the Bus Month, and only days after it was revealed that Stagecoach East’s reliability is now over 99%. Stagecoach routinely records the actual number of miles that it runs, and where it cannot run them because of factors such as congestion, diversions, or driver illness. It found that, over the past 12 months, it ran 99.1% of the miles it was timetabled to run.

The Chamber Business Awards is one of the most prestigious events in the UK business calendar. Each year, it celebrates the outstanding achievements, innovation, and resilience of businesses of all sizes and sectors from across the country. The awards aim to reflect the remarkable talent and entrepreneurial spirit that continues to drive our economy forward.

