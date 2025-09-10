Luton bus operator welcomes latest engineering apprentices

By Stephen Kiely
Contributor
Published 10th Sep 2025, 10:51 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2025, 11:00 BST
Apprentices with Kev Turpin (centre) in Engineeringplaceholder image
Luton bus operator, Stagecoach East, has welcomed its latest group of Engineering Apprentices, as the bus operator continues to grow and showcase the talent that will drive it forwards, and maintain its reputation for reliability and winning awards.

The group are a mix of Apprentices new to Stagecoach East and those trading-up – who are learning the skills to change job within the company.

Tommy King joins via the Trade-Up scheme and is starting his Engineering career as a Mechanical and Electrical Engineering Apprentice; he joins Jenny Dunn and Michael Arnold-Nunn, who is training as a Coachbuilder (Body Builder).

The group become part of an engineering operation that is now renowned for offering customers a reliable service, so that they can get where they need to go. Routinely, Stagecoach East completes over 99.5% of the miles that it is scheduled to run each week.

The company’s exceptional engineering standards, last year, saw it win four awards, including two at the prestigious Society of Operations Engineers’ Safety and Resilience in Engineering Awards. Stagecoach East won the People Development Champion Award for its modular Development on Demand and its Insights programme, as well as the work it does in developing Apprentices. Meanwhile, Peter Collins, Engineering Manager of Fenstanton and Peterborough, was named as Road Transport Engineer of the Year.

Their apprenticeships will see them learning in-depth about issues such as engine and vehicle diagnostics, electrical systems, vehicle inspection, panel removal and fitting, identifying and repairing mirror damage, and body misalignment rectification.

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, and himself a former Engineering Apprentice, said: “It is always such a proud time for us to take on new Engineering Apprentices. They really are the future of the bus industry – it is their dedication and ingenuity which will drive the industry forward into the future.

“So, I wish them all the very best of luck with their work and studies, and look forward to seeing what they will be able to achieve!”

