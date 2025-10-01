Luton bus operator wins prestigious business award

Darren Roe

A major Luton bus operator is celebrating victory, in a prestigious local awards scheme, for its work in preventing violence against women and girls.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stagecoach East has won the Award for Collaboration at the Cambridge Independent Business Awards. The winners were unveiled at a gala awards ceremony, held at Kings College.

The local bus operator’s application was based on Buses and Businesses Against Abuse (BAA), a unique partnership between Stagecoach East, the Cambridgeshire Constabulary, and the Cambridge and Peterborough Rape Crisis Centre, to tackle Violence Against Women and Girls throughout Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and wherever Stagecoach East buses run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

East’s buses are officially places of refuge for people fearing that they will be subject to abuse or assault, with signage on each bus to show the fact. All drivers are receiving training on how to recognise and help victims. You can find out more about BAA at https://www.cambs.police.uk/police-forces/cambridgeshire-constabulary/areas/campaigns/campaigns/businesses-against-abuse/

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have won such a prestigious award. Alongside our outstanding partners, Cambridgeshire Constabulary and the Cambridge and Peterborough Rape Crisis Centre, our team have worked extremely hard to make a real difference to the lives of women and girls locally.

“BAA is very important to us – all our new drivers are trained in the scheme, and all our existing drivers are receiving annual training. We now have many examples of where that training has been put into practice, and we are proud to be able to say that our buses are safe-spaces for everyone.”

-- To plan your journey, buy before you board and track your bus, you can download the Stagecoach Bus App