Luton businesses invited to join free app marketing campaign this summer

Step Forward Luton is calling on all local businesses to join its mobile app for a major summer marketing campaign, offering completely free promotional support throughout the summer season.

The app-based campaign, running from 16 July to 30 September 2025, will promote 10% discount offers from participating Luton businesses through the Step Forward Luton app, with marketing across the town to bring more customers to local businesses.

The Step Forward Luton app helps people discover local restaurants, bars, shops and attractions across Luton, while providing users with discounts and offers at participating businesses. The summer campaign will use the platform to give Luton businesses free marketing that would normally cost thousands of pounds.

Participating businesses will receive exposure through:

Town-wide promotion across bus shelters, digital screens, and posters

Social media marketing

Press coverage

Email marketing to thousands of residents

Marketing to new university students

An app platform already reaching thousands of local customers

"This is a fantastic opportunity for Luton businesses to connect with new customers at no cost," said Abu Nasir, Chair of Ambassadors for Step Forward Luton, local restaurant owner and sports entrepreneur.

"I'll be using this campaign for my own restaurant to encourage more footfall during the summer. The more businesses that upload an offer, the more people will log onto the app and the more successful the campaign will be for everyone."

New businesses can join the app in just two minutes at www.bit.ly/sfl-app.

Within a few days, a profile will be created, and you'll be able to login and upload your offer.

Businesses already listed on the app can join the campaign by:

Logging into their Step Forward Luton app business profile Uploading a 10% discount offer by the 16 July deadline Keeping offers active until 30 September 2025

Customers then simply show the offer on their Step Forward Luton app - no codes or vouchers needed.

The 10% discount has been strategically chosen for ease for everyone - whilst being manageable for businesses and attractive and easy for customers to understand. Examples of offers that have proven successful on the app include 10% off first visits, 10% off lunch time meals, or 10% off set products.

After the campaign, businesses remain on the app and can continue to upload any of their own dedicated offers and deals throughout the year for free, if they wish to do so.

Step Forward Luton provides full support for businesses, including help guides and technical support when joining the app. Luton businesses can register for the app or find out more at invest.stepforwardluton.co.uk/sfl-app.

The registration deadline of 16 July 2025 gives businesses the full summer trading period to benefit.

"Local businesses have everything to gain and nothing to lose by joining this campaign," said Councillor James Taylor, portfolio holder for Inclusive Economy at Luton Council.

"This is an exciting opportunity for our local businesses to access coordinated marketing across the whole town. Whether you run a café, shop, or service business, this campaign will help you connect with new customers and boost your summer trade. I'm really excited to see so many businesses coming together to showcase the best of what Luton has to offer."

The Step Forward Luton app is available for download on both iOS and Android platforms. Residents can search for "Step Forward Luton" in their preferred app store to install.

Step Forward Luton is an initiative to help improve perceptions and build civic pride in Luton, promoting the town as an excellent place to live, work, study, visit, and invest.