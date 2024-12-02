Luton care home calls out for Christmas card cheer

By Imogen Shaw
Contributor
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 11:23 BST
Updated 2nd Dec 2024, 11:36 BST
St Mary’s Bupa Care Home in Luton is asking the local community to send in messages of festive cheer to residents and staff this Christmas.

Receiving a Christmas card is a great way to boost morale, wellbeing and a sense of belonging, which is why the Bupa care home team at St Mary’s are calling on their local community to help spread some joy and rally a sense of togetherness during the festive period.

Most Popular

Hoping to make residents feel more connected to their local communities, the cards received will be opened and placed around the home for everyone to read and enjoy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When asked what it means to care home residents to receive a Christmas card, Sandra Do Carmo Miranda, Home Manager at St Mary’s Bupa Care Home, commented: “Sending and receiving cards is a tradition that many of our residents love, so this Christmas we wanted to make them feel extra special by showering them in cards from people from all walks of life.”

Bupa Christmas Cheerplaceholder image
Bupa Christmas Cheer

Sandra continued: “We know that receiving a card full of festive well wishes would really mean the world to our residents this year. It’s a small gesture of kindness which would have such a positive impact, providing residents with a great sense of warmth, support, and togetherness – the ultimate definition of festive cheer!”

Anyone wishing to send a Christmas card to St Mary’s Bupa Care Home, can post it to the following address: St Mary’s Care Home, 19, Dunstable Road, Luton, LU1 1BE.

Related topics:LutonDunstable Road
News you can trust since 1891
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice