Luton care home celebrates National Tea Party Day

HC-One’s Capwell Grange Care Home in Luton, Bedfordshire, has been celebrating National Tea Party Day, which is celebrated on Monday, April 21. The day highlights the social joys of sharing a cup of tea, a slice of cake and a chat with others.

The team at Capwell Grange Care Home put on a Mad Hatter’s themed afternoon tea party for residents to enjoy. The dining room was decorated especially for the occasion with banners and woodland décor.

A beautiful afternoon tea spread was displayed on each table with a selection of cakes, scones and other delicacies for residents to choose from alongside a selection of teas to try, including green, black and chai tea, poured into fine China. Residents fully embraced the theme by accessorising their outfits to coincide with the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party theme by wearing eye-catching hats and rabbit ears.

After enjoying their scrumptious afternoon tea spread, residents and colleagues enjoyed getting their photos taken to remember the day using the Mad Hatters themed photo frame, featuring well-loved characters and objects from the classic Alice in Wonderland story.

Residents Margaret, Valerie, Albert and Sally at HC-One’s Capwell Grange Care Home enjoying their Mad Hatter’s themed tea party in celebration of National Tea Party Day

Nicola Berry, HC-One’s Capwell Grange Care Home Senior Manager, said: “Our residents really enjoyed our Mad Hatter’s themed tea party and indulging in the different types of tea, cakes, scones and other delicacies on offer. They enjoyed learning about tea etiquette and having a good catch up with each other.”