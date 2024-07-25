Luton care home manager tackles half marathon for MacMillan Cancer Support
and live on Freeview channel 276
Starting her challenge at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and reaching the finish line in Gunpowder Park, Katie completed the 13-mile trek in three hours. Katie said,
‘As someone who has worked in the healthcare industry for 15 years, I want to do whatever I can to support the people who are working so tirelessly to save lives.
‘MacMillan Caner Support do so much to help people with cancer diagnoses, and I am proud to have raised this outstanding amount. Thank you to everyone who donated!’
88-year-old Thorn Springs resident, Katrina Boyce, added, ‘I think that this a very generous thing to do; she must have spent a lot of her time training for this, and to raise that amount for Macmillan Cancer Support deserves a big congratulations! Well done, Katie!’
You can meet Katie, Katrina and everyone at Thorn Springs at the home’s Summer Party on Sunday 4th August. From 14:00 until 17:00, all are welcome to Thorn Springs to enjoy live entertainment, family fun games, delicious homemade refreshments and much more. Donation buckets will be available at the event to raise money for the Fire Fighters Charity.
To find out more, call 01582 218560 or email [email protected].
Thorn Springs is a luxury residential and dementia care home operated by Ideal Carehomes. With 66 en-suite bedrooms and attractive décor, Thorn Springs is proud to offer person-centred care in a dignified manner, promoting independence as far as possible. Thorn Springs offers an all-inclusive fee to give peace of mind to residents and their loved ones.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.