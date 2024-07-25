Luton care home manager tackles half marathon for MacMillan Cancer Support

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Katie Hughes, Home Manager at Thorn Springs care home, completed Macmillan Cancer Support’s Mighty Hike half marathon in London, raising £575 for those in need.

Starting her challenge at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and reaching the finish line in Gunpowder Park, Katie completed the 13-mile trek in three hours. Katie said,

‘As someone who has worked in the healthcare industry for 15 years, I want to do whatever I can to support the people who are working so tirelessly to save lives.

‘MacMillan Caner Support do so much to help people with cancer diagnoses, and I am proud to have raised this outstanding amount. Thank you to everyone who donated!’

Katie Hughes

88-year-old Thorn Springs resident, Katrina Boyce, added, ‘I think that this a very generous thing to do; she must have spent a lot of her time training for this, and to raise that amount for Macmillan Cancer Support deserves a big congratulations! Well done, Katie!’

You can meet Katie, Katrina and everyone at Thorn Springs at the home’s Summer Party on Sunday 4th August. From 14:00 until 17:00, all are welcome to Thorn Springs to enjoy live entertainment, family fun games, delicious homemade refreshments and much more. Donation buckets will be available at the event to raise money for the Fire Fighters Charity.

To find out more, call 01582 218560 or email [email protected].

