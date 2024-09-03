Luton care home raises over £600 for local fire fighters charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thorn Springs care home in Luton raised over £600 for The Fire Fighters Charity at their summer celebration with members of the community.

On the day of Thorn Springs’ Summer Party, the residents were joined by crowds of family, friends and neighbours for live entertainment, games, delicious food and even a car wash.

90-year-old resident Stella Rose said, ‘It was such a wonderful day, like a big family do. Everyone was so friendly, and we had so much fun; I especially liked meeting the firemen.

‘They sat with us and had a chat, and the sun was shining all day. Raising money for such a good cause is a great thing for everyone to get involved in.’

Dunstable Fire Fighters at Thorn Springs

Watch Commander Matthews at Dunstable Fire Station commented, “All of us at Dunstable Fire Station greatly appreciate the staff and residents of Thorn Springs Care Home following their initiative to support The Firefighters Charity.

“Their recent charity car wash and family fun day, organised after their visit to Dunstable Fire Station, are a testament to the strong community spirit they exemplify.

“It's heartening to see how their experience with us inspired them to support the well-being of the UK’s firefighters and we want to thank them for not only their efforts but for a good job, well done!”

Katie Hughes, the Home Manager at Thorn Springs, added, ‘It was an amazing day, and it was wonderful to see residents spending quality time with their families and community.

‘We raised an incredible £621 for The Fire Fighters Charity which will provide our local fire team with resources for their wellbeing. We’re honoured to support them and look forward to contributing more in the future.’

Thorn Springs is a luxury residential and dementia care home operated by Ideal Carehomes, now part of the HC-One family. With 66 en-suite bedrooms and attractive décor, Thorn Springs is proud to offer person-centred care in a dignified manner, promoting independence as far as possible. Thorn Springs offers an all-inclusive fee to give peace of mind to residents and their loved ones.